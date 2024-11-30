Give Grilled Cheese A New Flavor Profile With One Spicy Addition
So many things pair well with the classic grilled cheese. Tomato, bacon, onions, pickles (and more!) can be added to the gooey cheese and crunchy bread to give it some extra flavor. But have you ever craved a spicy grilled cheese? Or a grilled cheese with a bold, Asian flavor profile? Well if you have, just add kimchi.
Kimchi is made of spicy, sour, and tangy vegetables and adds the perfect kick to your typically mellow grilled cheese. It is a traditional Korean side dish typically made with salted and fermented cabbage and Korean radish, but it can be made with almost any vegetable. It has a nice, soft crunch and a similar texture to sauerkraut.
Kimchi's strong flavor goes best with cheeses that have a sharp, rich, or nutty flavor like gouda, fontina, Swiss, or cheddar. The smooth, creaminess of the cheese will enhance the bold, zesty flavor of the fermented veggies. It also goes well with other Asian dishes, so a side of traditional Korean stew or a scoop of bulgogi (Korean barbecue beef) could really take the kimchi to the next level.
To add it to your grilled cheese, prepare your sandwich as normal and add the kimchi before cooking it. Cooking it with the grilled cheese will help spread the flavor evenly throughout every bite. But if you prefer your kimchi cold, you can add it after cooking, or eat it as a side dish straight from the fridge.
Add extra ingredients to enhance the kimchi
If you really want to pack some extra punch, add bacon to your kimchi grilled cheese. The salty savoriness of the bacon will complement the kimchi perfectly. Bacon bits or bacon strips will fit the occasion, depending on the texture you prefer.
If you want to reinforce the kimchi flavor even further, you can slather kimchi-infused mayo onto your sandwich. Sriracha mayo is another welcome addition, and both can be used as spreads or dipping sauces that will go hand in hand with the kimchi's already spicy flavor.
Soy-based sauces or chili oil would be delightful to dip your grilled cheese into. Many Korean condiments use these sauces as a base, so if you don't have any ssamjang or ganjang (both popular Korean sauces), you can pull out the soy sauce or your favorite dumpling sauce from the shelf and use it as a dip. Or, you can make your own with soy sauce, dark vinegar, garlic, and green onion. Any way you slice it, kimchi is the perfect ingredient to kick your grilled cheese up a notch.