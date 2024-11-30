Give Grilled Cheese A New Flavor Profile With One Spicy Addition

So many things pair well with the classic grilled cheese. Tomato, bacon, onions, pickles (and more!) can be added to the gooey cheese and crunchy bread to give it some extra flavor. But have you ever craved a spicy grilled cheese? Or a grilled cheese with a bold, Asian flavor profile? Well if you have, just add kimchi.

Kimchi is made of spicy, sour, and tangy vegetables and adds the perfect kick to your typically mellow grilled cheese. It is a traditional Korean side dish typically made with salted and fermented cabbage and Korean radish, but it can be made with almost any vegetable. It has a nice, soft crunch and a similar texture to sauerkraut.

Kimchi's strong flavor goes best with cheeses that have a sharp, rich, or nutty flavor like gouda, fontina, Swiss, or cheddar. The smooth, creaminess of the cheese will enhance the bold, zesty flavor of the fermented veggies. It also goes well with other Asian dishes, so a side of traditional Korean stew or a scoop of bulgogi (Korean barbecue beef) could really take the kimchi to the next level.

To add it to your grilled cheese, prepare your sandwich as normal and add the kimchi before cooking it. Cooking it with the grilled cheese will help spread the flavor evenly throughout every bite. But if you prefer your kimchi cold, you can add it after cooking, or eat it as a side dish straight from the fridge.