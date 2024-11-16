For Hassle-Free Fry Bread, There's One Canned Shortcut

If you've ever been lucky enough to attend a traditional Native American powwow or state fair, there's a high likelihood that you've tried fry bread. Made from (as the name suggests) unsweetened deep-fried dough, fry bread is a delicious and historically complicated delicacy that has been enjoyed by Indigenous American communities for over 160 years. While fry bread is traditionally made by kneading together flour and lard, there's one common canned ingredient you can use to take the hassle out of making a fresh batch at home: biscuit dough.

If you're already used to popping open a can of biscuit dough as a shortcut ingredient for big-batch donut holes or to reduce your pot pie prep time, then this fry bread hack should be an easy switch. Simply roll the dough out into flat circles before frying each one until golden brown, about 10-20 seconds per side. Then, you can enjoy your fry bread as is, slather it with some honey butter, or load it up with any number of sweet and savory toppings. Pile it high with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and salsa to make a classic and comforting fry bread taco, or dress it up with layers of smoked salmon and fresh herbs to enjoy the extra-fancy fry bread that used to sell out at NYC's Covina.