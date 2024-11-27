You Only Need 3 Ingredients For Protein-Rich Pistachio Ice Cream
While you might know how to choose premium ice creams and weed out the posers, there is something to say about customizing your own at home — especially if you can turn it into a protein-rich snack. Even though traditional ice cream has some protein (anything made with dairy will), the amount per serving isn't significant – a couple of grams per half cup at most.
However, you can make a protein-rich alternative by combining Greek yogurt, pistachios, and honey. Make sure you choose Greek yogurt — it typically has more protein per serving than regular at almost 20 grams per 7-ounce serving. Given the fact that one ounce of pistachios boasts six grams of protein per ounce – when consumed together, these two ingredients pack a nutrient-dense punch.
All you need to do is soak 1 cup of pistachios until they're soft, drain and blend them with 2 cups of Greek yogurt and as much honey as you like in your food processor until smooth. Then, freeze your concoction and enjoy. Greek yogurt is quite thick and when frozen, easily mimics a homemade-style ice cream. You can skip the soak if you have a powerful blender or food processor. If you want to feel fancy, add a swirl of pistachio coffee syrup to your bowl — or drizzle some on top.
Different ways to make and enjoy protein-rich pistachio ice cream
Upon mixing, pour this three-ingredient dessert into individual cups or a metal loaf pan — in fact, ice pops are easier than ever to make using a loaf pan hack. Otherwise, use a popsicle mold to make pistachio-yogurt popsicles. Freeze pistachio ice cream for at least six hours. When serving, top your dessert with even more fun additions. Get fruity and include a sprinkle of crushed freeze-dried berries for a tasty yet visually appealing topping.
Once you feel comfortable making this three-ingredient delight, consider including more ingredients besides Greek yogurt for additional texture and flavor. For a bit more protein, add a hefty scoop of peanut butter to the mix. With the inclusion of chocolate chips or chocolate sauce, this new and improved pistachio ice cream tastes more and more like a luxurious dessert.
If you want a creamier consistency and a boost of extra vitamins, consider adding in some frozen banana or avocado. To avoid making an ice cream that's overly fruity in flavor, you can add a touch of almond extract; it pairs perfectly well with the taste of pistachios. For a fun twist, you can also add in some frozen spinach to make your pistachio-based ice cream a vibrant green color.