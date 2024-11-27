You Only Need 3 Ingredients For Protein-Rich Pistachio Ice Cream

While you might know how to choose premium ice creams and weed out the posers, there is something to say about customizing your own at home — especially if you can turn it into a protein-rich snack. Even though traditional ice cream has some protein (anything made with dairy will), the amount per serving isn't significant – a couple of grams per half cup at most.

However, you can make a protein-rich alternative by combining Greek yogurt, pistachios, and honey. Make sure you choose Greek yogurt — it typically has more protein per serving than regular at almost 20 grams per 7-ounce serving. Given the fact that one ounce of pistachios boasts six grams of protein per ounce – when consumed together, these two ingredients pack a nutrient-dense punch.

All you need to do is soak 1 cup of pistachios until they're soft, drain and blend them with 2 cups of Greek yogurt and as much honey as you like in your food processor until smooth. Then, freeze your concoction and enjoy. Greek yogurt is quite thick and when frozen, easily mimics a homemade-style ice cream. You can skip the soak if you have a powerful blender or food processor. If you want to feel fancy, add a swirl of pistachio coffee syrup to your bowl — or drizzle some on top.