Maple syrup has long been regarded as an everyday condiment most commonly used to upgrade a variety of sweet foods such as pancakes, matcha overnight oats, and homemade candy. However, you can also use maple syrup to enhance even more foods like oven-roasted vegetables like parsnips and carrots, meat marinades, and salad dressings. Besides trying Bobby Flay's secret salad ingredient, which happens to be a nearly empty mustard jar, you may want to sweeten up your next concoction with a bit of maple syrup. Sure enough, this golden natural sweetener adds a much-welcomed brightness to a wide assortment of savory salad dressings.

Even though there are different grades of maple syrup, you can use whichever variety you most prefer to upgrade your next bottle of dressing. For a more delicate flavor, use light-colored golden or amber syrup. Conversely, if you want your salad dressing to have a more pronounced maple flavor, use dark or very dark.

To make a creamy and versatile salad dressing that can be used on any combination of fresh produce, simply combine equal amounts of mayonnaise, olive oil, and maple syrup. Then add in a few spoonfuls of mustard (Dijon or stone ground work best), your vinegar of choice, and salt and pepper. Either whisk everything together or add all the ingredients into a jar and shake well until combined.