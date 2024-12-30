The Simple Way To Enjoy Baileys Chocolate Liqueur That's Not In A Drink

It's a no-brainer that Baileys, the iconic Irish cream liqueur, is the perfect companion for an Irish coffee or any dessert cocktail. But have you ever thought about adding it to your food?

By combining Baileys chocolate liqueur with ice cream, you can create the ultimate sweet and decadent treat. After scooping any flavor of ice cream or gelato you'd like (vanilla serves as a great foundation) into a bowl, pour the liqueur on top and adorn it with sprinkles or chocolate shavings. If you want to take it a step further, whip up a batch of brownies (we have a recipe for fudgy macadamia and peanut butter ones) and use them as the base for the ice cream and Baileys.

But why stop there? While Baileys chocolate liqueur complements ice cream and brownies perfectly, you can always experiment with the brand's other flavors, including cinnamon churros, s'mores, or red velvet cupcake. If you're feeling adventurous, try making your own homemade ice cream — we even have a recipe for Baileys Irish soda bread ice cream that delivers even more of a boozy punch.