The Simple Way To Enjoy Baileys Chocolate Liqueur That's Not In A Drink
It's a no-brainer that Baileys, the iconic Irish cream liqueur, is the perfect companion for an Irish coffee or any dessert cocktail. But have you ever thought about adding it to your food?
By combining Baileys chocolate liqueur with ice cream, you can create the ultimate sweet and decadent treat. After scooping any flavor of ice cream or gelato you'd like (vanilla serves as a great foundation) into a bowl, pour the liqueur on top and adorn it with sprinkles or chocolate shavings. If you want to take it a step further, whip up a batch of brownies (we have a recipe for fudgy macadamia and peanut butter ones) and use them as the base for the ice cream and Baileys.
But why stop there? While Baileys chocolate liqueur complements ice cream and brownies perfectly, you can always experiment with the brand's other flavors, including cinnamon churros, s'mores, or red velvet cupcake. If you're feeling adventurous, try making your own homemade ice cream — we even have a recipe for Baileys Irish soda bread ice cream that delivers even more of a boozy punch.
Other ways to incorporate Baileys into desserts
Beyond ice cream, there are plenty of other ways to incorporate Baileys liqueur into food rather than drinks. One cocktail-and-dessert pairing you need to try is chocolate cake with an espresso martini, but upgrading to a Baileys chocolate cake will elevate it to the next level. Simply add about half a cup of Irish cream to your favorite chocolate cake batter (homemade or store-bought), and prepare for the richest, most decadent cake you've ever tasted. For an extra indulgent touch, make a Baileys frosting to spread on top — it's easy to whip up using butter, shortening, powdered sugar, and, of course, a couple of tablespoons of Baileys. Paired with an espresso martini, you'll be in dessert heaven.
You've heard of the traditional parfait with yogurt and berries, but how about one with Baileys, cookies, and cream? By adding Baileys to homemade whipped cream, you can layer it between sections of crumbled Oreo cookies to create the ultimate aesthetically pleasing confection.
Other quick ideas include adding Baileys Pumpkin Spice to any autumnal dessert, such as maple pumpkin pie or apple cheesecake. Similarly, grab a bottle of Baileys Strawberries & Cream and drizzle it over your next strawberry shortcake for a boozy finish.