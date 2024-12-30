Don't Make This Common Topping Mistake With Fish Tacos

Fish tacos are so versatile that you can whip up a version to fit any kind of vibe. Seafood tacos with green mango served poolside in the summer? Yes, please. How about a fried Baja fish taco or two as an easy weeknight meal? Definitely. Just remember that whether you're looking for a substantial snack or a full-on filling dinner, you don't need a lot of ingredients to make the perfect fish tacos. In fact, one of the most common mistakes is overloading them with too many toppings.

Fish tacos are often pretty simple, which may explain why people feel the need to add extra ingredients. However, more is not always better in this instance. Anytime you come across a recipe with very few ingredients, it signals that the quality of the components is what matters most, not the quantity. For fish tacos, this means finding the freshest fish you can, and not overpowering the mild taste and texture of the meat with tons of distracting, strong accoutrements. In other words, leave the aggressive spice mixes, super hot sauces, and bitter kale on the shelf.

If you're planning to make your tacos at home, it's always better to stick to the basics: tortillas, fish, a bit of shredded vegetables and herbs, and a simple, creamy sauce. If you want to play more with toppings, each ingredient should be there for a reason, whether it's to add texture, richness, acidity, or spice.