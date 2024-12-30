Don't Make This Common Topping Mistake With Fish Tacos
Fish tacos are so versatile that you can whip up a version to fit any kind of vibe. Seafood tacos with green mango served poolside in the summer? Yes, please. How about a fried Baja fish taco or two as an easy weeknight meal? Definitely. Just remember that whether you're looking for a substantial snack or a full-on filling dinner, you don't need a lot of ingredients to make the perfect fish tacos. In fact, one of the most common mistakes is overloading them with too many toppings.
Fish tacos are often pretty simple, which may explain why people feel the need to add extra ingredients. However, more is not always better in this instance. Anytime you come across a recipe with very few ingredients, it signals that the quality of the components is what matters most, not the quantity. For fish tacos, this means finding the freshest fish you can, and not overpowering the mild taste and texture of the meat with tons of distracting, strong accoutrements. In other words, leave the aggressive spice mixes, super hot sauces, and bitter kale on the shelf.
If you're planning to make your tacos at home, it's always better to stick to the basics: tortillas, fish, a bit of shredded vegetables and herbs, and a simple, creamy sauce. If you want to play more with toppings, each ingredient should be there for a reason, whether it's to add texture, richness, acidity, or spice.
Topping ideas for balance in your fish tacos
You can look to tried-and-true combos for inspiration with your fish tacos. For instance, classic Baja-style fried fish tacos are usually topped with shredded lettuce or cabbage, perhaps some fresh cilantro and red onion, and finished with a thin sauce made with mayonnaise or yogurt. In your own recipe, the fish can be baked, air-fried, or grilled, but you don't want your seasoning to overpower it. Salt and pepper are all you need if your other ingredients are zesty enough, or try just a touch of chili powder or a squeeze of lemon or lime.
If you're not planning to fry the fish, which adds a crisp texture to the taco, try to choose crunchier greens (like iceberg lettuce) to give the dish some more balance. If the fish is very mild, such as with striped bass, halibut, haddock, or cod, a spoonful of zippy sauce and zesty salsa is a nice addition. A fresh tomato salsa (pico de gallo) or salsa made with tropical fruit like pineapple and mango are excellent tangy contrasts to the delicate seafood.
No matter what toppings you choose, think of fish tacos like street tacos, which have only a few simple ingredients, rather than Tex-Mex-style hard-shell tacos packed with cheese, sour cream, and loads of veggies. Let the fish be the main event in your recipe, and you'll never go wrong!