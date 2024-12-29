The Chocolate-Infused Coffee Drink That's Beloved In Turin, Italy

For coffee lovers and chocolate connoisseurs, there's a drink that beautifully combines these two ingredients: the bicerin of Turin, Italy. Originally created at Caffè Al Bicerin in the Piedmont region of Italy, this rich, layered drink has been a staple for locals and visitors for centuries. It's a blend of coffee, chocolate, and cream, all served in a small glass (or bicerin in the local dialect).

The bicerin is served in a small, rounded glass, which makes the perfect amount for the overall richness of the drink, and a great Italian word to add to your repertorio. The layered presentation, with each ingredient visible through the glass, is a key part of its appeal. The Turin drink dates back to the 18th century, evolving from an earlier beverage known as "bavareisa." The bavareisa was a mix of coffee, chocolate, milk, and syrup, all served in a large cup.

The bicerin we know today evolved into an even more elevated drink, with its ingredients carefully layered in a single, small glass. It found fame at the historic Caffè Al Bicerin, which first opened in 1763, and remarkably, still serves the drink to this day. Making a proper bicerin requires a steady hand and a bit of finesse. A layer of rich, dark chocolate goes in first, followed by a shot of aromatic coffee or espresso, and it's all finished with a dollop of gently whisked cream. For a truly Italian experience, try making it into a caffe corretto: an Italian specialty.