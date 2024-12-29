The Chocolate-Infused Coffee Drink That's Beloved In Turin, Italy
For coffee lovers and chocolate connoisseurs, there's a drink that beautifully combines these two ingredients: the bicerin of Turin, Italy. Originally created at Caffè Al Bicerin in the Piedmont region of Italy, this rich, layered drink has been a staple for locals and visitors for centuries. It's a blend of coffee, chocolate, and cream, all served in a small glass (or bicerin in the local dialect).
The bicerin is served in a small, rounded glass, which makes the perfect amount for the overall richness of the drink, and a great Italian word to add to your repertorio. The layered presentation, with each ingredient visible through the glass, is a key part of its appeal. The Turin drink dates back to the 18th century, evolving from an earlier beverage known as "bavareisa." The bavareisa was a mix of coffee, chocolate, milk, and syrup, all served in a large cup.
The bicerin we know today evolved into an even more elevated drink, with its ingredients carefully layered in a single, small glass. It found fame at the historic Caffè Al Bicerin, which first opened in 1763, and remarkably, still serves the drink to this day. Making a proper bicerin requires a steady hand and a bit of finesse. A layer of rich, dark chocolate goes in first, followed by a shot of aromatic coffee or espresso, and it's all finished with a dollop of gently whisked cream. For a truly Italian experience, try making it into a caffe corretto: an Italian specialty.
The different ways to serve and enjoy bicerin
While the bicerin is a true icon of Turin's coffee scene, the surrounding Piedmont region offers other unique coffee drinks that reflect its traditions, and ways to drink espresso like a true Italian. One of these is the "marocchino," which has some similarities to the bicerin but features a dusting of cocoa powder and a layer of frothy milk. Originating in Alessandria, also within Piedmont, the marocchino provides a lighter alternative to the rich bicerin by swapping cream for standard cappuccino foam. No matter which you make, to ensure you get those distinct layers, pour each liquid slowly over the back of a spoon. Be sure you don't actually whip the cream either — you should whisk it until it thickens but is still drinkable.
Nowadays, coffee makers have put their own spins on the classic bicerin. Some versions incorporate flavored syrups, or even a shot of amaretto, letting the hazelnut complement the chocolate and coffee. To feel truly Italian, pair the coffee with a slice of coffee cake or a selection of nutty biscotti — traditionally, bicerin is served with a hazel or chestnut cake, so adding a touch of amaretto complements the flavors wonderfully.
One version of bicerin even adds a sprinkle of sea salt on top, which makes the flavor profile of the chocolate pop. The salt brightens the sweetness and intensifies the cocoa notes, creating a more pronounced chocolate experience.