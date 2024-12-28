The Secret Flavor Upgrade For Better Cucumber Sandwiches

Cucumber sandwiches are a classic tea party snack enjoyed for their simplicity, mellow flavor, and refreshing bite. However, when it comes down to selecting your favorite sandwich of all time, soft white bread filled with plain cream cheese and sliced cucumbers might not make the cut. While there's nothing wrong with traditional cucumber sandwiches, giving these dainty foods a bit more flavor can transform them into an exciting everyday snack. To upgrade your next batch, simply add extra ingredients to your cream cheese.

A while before you assemble your sandwiches, soften your cream cheese and add your pick of flavorful extras. Ingredients like lemon zest and dried spices like granulated garlic, onion powder, and dill can all give cream cheese an upgrade, without overpowering the refreshing taste of the sliced cucumbers. Fresh herbs like parsley and chives also give your sandwiches an extra burst of color and bright flavor.

To make your cucumber sandwiches more filling, consider including some protein in the mix. Cream cheese mixed with crumbled bacon gives these classic snacks a more savory flavor. On the other hand, since seafood and cheese are meant to be together, smoked salmon can give your sandwiches a much-welcome salty and smoky taste.