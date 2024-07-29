Ina Garten's Simple Trick That Prevents A Watery Cucumber Salad

Crisp, juicy cucumbers, with their mild, sweet taste, are the perfect vehicle for tangy dressing in a creamy cucumber salad. But after a few hours in the refrigerator, your cukes become limp and soggy, and the dressing slides off your slices, separating in a watery, unappetizing puddle at the bottom of the container. This culinary catastrophe can be chalked up to the cucumber's high water content. Water makes up 96% of the cucumber's volume, making it one of the best fruits for hydration. But when the fruit is sliced, the protective cell walls are exposed, so the water seeps out, which ultimately results in a sad, soggy salad.

Thankfully, you can keep your cucumbers dry and happy with this helpful hack from Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa star tops a bowl with a colander, to which she adds her sliced cucumbers, red onions, and about a teaspoon of salt per pound of cukes. The salt draws out moisture from cucumbers and onions so it collects at the bottom of the bowl. She covers everything with plastic wrap and places it in the fridge for at least four hours, though you can get away with draining your cucumbers for as little as 30 minutes if you're short on time, pressing the slices with a paper towel to help speed up the process. With much of the water content removed, the ingredients have a concentrated flavor that results in a tasty cucumber salad that stays crisp in the fridge.