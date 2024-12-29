You're Probably Marinating Shrimp For Too Long

Marinating is a great technique to have in your arsenal: It gives you an added sharpness and a boost of extra flavor, but can also make your proteins much more forgiving when it comes to cooking them. That's especially true with seafood, which can be delicate and prone to drying out as it cooks. But there are a few misconceptions about marinating that are worth being aware of. You'll have probably come across, at some point, a recipe calling for you to marinate fish for several hours — or even overnight. But you should think twice before you do — especially when it comes to seafood.

Unless you aim to actually cure your fish, like when making mixed seafood ceviche, you're going to want to avoid marinating fish for all that long — and that's especially true for shrimp, which are easily overcooked. To find out exactly how long, we asked chef Simpson Wong, of Kancil, a Malaysian restaurant in NYC. "I marinade the shrimp for one to two hours depending on the size," chef Wong told us. So when you're making shrimp at home, make sure not to exceed that two-hour time limit (if you're planning on cooking them, that is). So what happens if you do? "[W]hen shrimps are marinated for too long, the marinade cooks the shrimp," a bit like in poké's citrusy cousin, ceviche. This can negatively affect the shrimp's texture once they're cooked. "[W]ater from the shrimps leaks out and the shrimps get tough," he noted.