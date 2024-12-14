Alton Brown's Skewer Hack Makes Dry-Aging Steak A Breeze

Dry-aging is a highly controlled process in which meat sits out for weeks to months in a refrigerated space with regulated temperature, humidity, and airflow. It's particularly popular for steak, as it produces extra savory flavors and a better cooking job. In the best U.S. steakhouses and butcher shops, dry-aging is usually done in a dedicated room – but according to Alton Brown, there is a that way home cooks can reap the benefits by using everyday kitchen equipment.

Brown's set-up is simple: Pierce multiple holes on either side of a disposable aluminum pie tray, and thread some long wooden skewers through them to create a platform akin to a rack (in fact, if you don't have skewers, try placing a wire rack in the tray). Wrap the steak in paper towels and place it on top. The chef leaves the beef to age for four days in the refrigerator, changing the paper towel every 24 hours. The bottom is usually the safest place in the fridge to store raw chicken and other uncooked meats, as it's the coldest part and ensures that the juices won't drip down onto other foods, causing cross-contamination.

While it's not really the same as professional dry-aging, Brown's method still produces great results. It elevates the taste and texture of the beef, giving you a steak that's more tender with a richer flavor. It dries out the surface of the protein, leading to better browning during cooking. And, of course, it's less expensive than buying "real" dry-aged meat, which can be quite pricey.