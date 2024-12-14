Alton Brown's Skewer Hack Makes Dry-Aging Steak A Breeze
Dry-aging is a highly controlled process in which meat sits out for weeks to months in a refrigerated space with regulated temperature, humidity, and airflow. It's particularly popular for steak, as it produces extra savory flavors and a better cooking job. In the best U.S. steakhouses and butcher shops, dry-aging is usually done in a dedicated room – but according to Alton Brown, there is a that way home cooks can reap the benefits by using everyday kitchen equipment.
Brown's set-up is simple: Pierce multiple holes on either side of a disposable aluminum pie tray, and thread some long wooden skewers through them to create a platform akin to a rack (in fact, if you don't have skewers, try placing a wire rack in the tray). Wrap the steak in paper towels and place it on top. The chef leaves the beef to age for four days in the refrigerator, changing the paper towel every 24 hours. The bottom is usually the safest place in the fridge to store raw chicken and other uncooked meats, as it's the coldest part and ensures that the juices won't drip down onto other foods, causing cross-contamination.
While it's not really the same as professional dry-aging, Brown's method still produces great results. It elevates the taste and texture of the beef, giving you a steak that's more tender with a richer flavor. It dries out the surface of the protein, leading to better browning during cooking. And, of course, it's less expensive than buying "real" dry-aged meat, which can be quite pricey.
Which cuts of beef to dry-age for the best results
When you're looking to dry-age steak at home, it's worth keeping in mind that the quality and cut of the beef will greatly affect the final result. You need to use top-grade meat, as lower-quality steak can become too dehydrated during the aging process, which will result in a disappointing dry texture. Alton Brown personally chooses grass-fed beef whenever possible.
Larger pieces of meat also tend to work better than smaller individual cuts. Go for classic, thick-cut steakhouse options, such as porterhouse, New York strip, or rib steak, which was Anthony Bourdain's preferred cut. In addition to porterhouse steaks, Brown also uses the home dry-aging method for huge cuts such as a standing rib roast. For something this size, you can wrap the meat in cheesecloth rather than small paper towels.
When choosing the perfect steak at the store or butcher shop, look for something that has a good covering of fat. This acts as a protective coating while the beef is aging, which will stop it from losing too much moisture, as well as helping to prevent harmful bacteria from getting into the meat. Opt for a cut with good marbling, too, as the intramuscular fat will give a juicier result once the steak is cooked. Take another tip from Brown, and season the aged steak with salt 30 minutes before cooking — this will help draw out more moisture and give it a great sear.