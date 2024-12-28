How Indonesia's Charcoal-Infused Coffee Takes Your Brew To The Next Level

Kopi joss, also known as charcoal coffee, is a unique drink from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, that has piqued coffee lovers' interest since its introduction in the 1960s. It's made by dropping a piece of burning charcoal into a cup of sweet Javanese coffee, a method that not only adds a touch of theatricality but also results in a smoother brew. Not to be confused with kopi luwak, the world's most expensive coffee, the origin of kopi joss is credited to a local coffee stall owner, known as Mr. Man, who reportedly developed the method to quickly reheat his coffee while possibly trying to find a way to ease a stomach ache.

Kopi joss is prepared using a Java coffee base, which combines ground coffee and sugar in a glass. Then, water that has been heated to the ideal temperature is poured over the mixture, and a red-hot piece of charcoal is added. The charcoal creates a sizzling display while making a "joss" sound — which certainly helps explain the name. This unique twist is also believed to neutralize the coffee's acidity and caffeine content, resulting in a milder brew that is gentler on the stomach and easier to digest.