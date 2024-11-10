The Ideal Water Temperature For Brewing Coffee

Making a quality cup of coffee at home is all about precision. In addition to the water temperature, pay close attention to the size of the grind. Using the wrong size can have the same results as pouring in water that's too hot or too cold. Super fine grounds can brew a cup that's too bitter, while those that are too large might be to blame for a weak or flavorless brew. And for the freshest cup of steamy deliciousness, try to grind your coffee just before using it. If you don't have a grinder, there are some other kitchen tools you can use to achieve a fresh flavor.

Precision also comes into play when measuring out your java. The standard rule is to use one to two tablespoons of ground coffee per six ounces of water. However, for a more exact measurement, go by weight instead of volume, and use one part coffee to eighteen parts water (or a few less parts of water, if you like a stronger cup).

Finally, when you're brewing, you'll also want to keep an eye on the time. For pour-over coffee, allow it to steep for no more than three minutes, or you risk over-extraction. Meanwhile, if you're using a French press, the steeping step can take between two to four minutes.