The Ideal Water Temperature For Brewing Coffee
From brewing time to the ideal water-to-coffee ratio, there are a number of factors to take into consideration in order to brew the perfect cup of coffee at home. According to Coffee and Tea Sommelier Jee Choe, who is also the founder of Oh, How Civilized, using water at just the right temperature when brewing is one of the key ways to achieve a mug full of tasty caffeinated goodness. Chee told Food Republic, "Use water that's 200 degrees Fahrenheit for a proper extraction."
The reason why temperature matters comes down to how coffee's volatile compounds react to the water. If it's too hot, the water may draw out too much of the acidic elements in the beans, as well as their oils and caffeine, potentially resulting in a bitter and over-caffeinated cup of coffee. On the other hand, using cooler water can make for a lackluster pot of java that lacks flavor, and may even taste sour. The only time you'd want to use water that isn't at 200 degrees Fahrenheit is when you're cold-brewing, of course — and there are a few other coffee-making factors that need just as much attention as the temp.
More tips for a satisfying cup of coffee
Making a quality cup of coffee at home is all about precision. In addition to the water temperature, pay close attention to the size of the grind. Using the wrong size can have the same results as pouring in water that's too hot or too cold. Super fine grounds can brew a cup that's too bitter, while those that are too large might be to blame for a weak or flavorless brew. And for the freshest cup of steamy deliciousness, try to grind your coffee just before using it. If you don't have a grinder, there are some other kitchen tools you can use to achieve a fresh flavor.
Precision also comes into play when measuring out your java. The standard rule is to use one to two tablespoons of ground coffee per six ounces of water. However, for a more exact measurement, go by weight instead of volume, and use one part coffee to eighteen parts water (or a few less parts of water, if you like a stronger cup).
Finally, when you're brewing, you'll also want to keep an eye on the time. For pour-over coffee, allow it to steep for no more than three minutes, or you risk over-extraction. Meanwhile, if you're using a French press, the steeping step can take between two to four minutes.