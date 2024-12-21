The Extra Step Gordon Ramsay Takes For Ultra-Flavorful Turkey (And Gravy!)

Roasting a beautifully-flavored turkey that doesn't dry out is one of those life skills that will pay off year after year. After all, no one wants to bite into what should be a juicy piece of turkey breast and instead get a disappointingly dry, flavorless mouthful. Chef Gordon Ramsay has the secret to ensuring that never happens at your table, and it involves an ingredient that can't help but make everything it touches more delicious: bacon.

Ramsay's lemon-overloaded turkey recipe takes multiple steps to ensure the lean meat doesn't turn dry during the cooking process. The first is to create a lemon and parsley butter, coupled with a dash of olive oil to keep the butter from melting, which he inserts under the skin to soak into the breast as it melts. He then stuffs the cavity of the turkey with halved onions, lemon, and bay leaves. After 10 minutes in the oven at 430 degrees Fahrenheit, here comes the real trick — covering the breasts with raw strips of bacon.

The bacon will not only insulate the meat and keep it from drying out, but as the fat renders, it will infuse the turkey drippings with an extra salty and smoky flavor, which in turn leads to a more decadent gravy. Ramsay coats the bacon in a few spoonfuls of the already-present drippings, then finishes cooking the bird at a lower 350 degrees Fahrenheit.