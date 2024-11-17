The Simple Calculation To Determine How Much Gravy You Need For Thanksgiving

Preparing for Thanksgiving means considering which side dishes to serve, planning on when to buy your turkey, and deciding who to seat next to whom at the dinner table. It's also time to refresh your knowledge on one of the meal's make-or-break dishes. A generous portion of good gravy can elevate the entire Turkey Day spread, but few things are more disappointing than preparing your feast and then discovering you're short on the holiday's best condiment.

To find out the perfect guest-to-gravy ratio, Food Republic spoke to an expert: Bryan Ogden, Executive Chef at Bourbon Steak New York. With the typical Thanksgiving spread having so many side dishes that can stand on their own, the amount of gravy and cranberry sauce doesn't have to be overwhelming. Ogden says, "Three to four ounces of sauce per person should be plenty with so many options."

Of course, too much gravy is better than too little gravy, so it's better to go over this baseline than under. But if you're strapped for supplies or extra guests drop in unexpectedly, three ounces of gravy per person should ensure everyone has enough to get some seconds.