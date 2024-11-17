The Simple Calculation To Determine How Much Gravy You Need For Thanksgiving
Preparing for Thanksgiving means considering which side dishes to serve, planning on when to buy your turkey, and deciding who to seat next to whom at the dinner table. It's also time to refresh your knowledge on one of the meal's make-or-break dishes. A generous portion of good gravy can elevate the entire Turkey Day spread, but few things are more disappointing than preparing your feast and then discovering you're short on the holiday's best condiment.
To find out the perfect guest-to-gravy ratio, Food Republic spoke to an expert: Bryan Ogden, Executive Chef at Bourbon Steak New York. With the typical Thanksgiving spread having so many side dishes that can stand on their own, the amount of gravy and cranberry sauce doesn't have to be overwhelming. Ogden says, "Three to four ounces of sauce per person should be plenty with so many options."
Of course, too much gravy is better than too little gravy, so it's better to go over this baseline than under. But if you're strapped for supplies or extra guests drop in unexpectedly, three ounces of gravy per person should ensure everyone has enough to get some seconds.
How to get the most out of your gravy
Once you've got your proportions down, it's time to ensure you put out the best possible gravy to tie your Thanksgiving feast together. The first question you'll need to answer is whether to use chicken (or turkey) broth versus stock. Either one will work, so the choice you make should reflect how you're trying to beef up your gravy. If thickness and texture is your priority, start with stock, which has natural body from simmering meat bones. If, on the other hand, kicking up the flavor is top of mind, go with broth, which is generally cooked with veggies and pre-seasoned.
If you've made a common mistake when cooking gravy and now it's too thin, a cornstarch slurry can save the day. In a separate bowl, add two tablespoons of cornstarch to enough of the gravy to make a paste, and then reincorporate it into the simmering gravy. This can be done multiple times until you reach your desired thickness — after all, everyone knows the texture of a gravy is just as important as the flavor.
Finally, consider upping your gravy game by using a recipe that's become a lost art: the classic giblet gravy. Using the oft-neglected giblets will deepen the meaty flavor, creating a well-balanced, beautiful sauce that's sure to be a hit at the Thanksgiving table.