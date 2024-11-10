You Can Thicken Gravy Without A Slurry, But It's Not Quick

Is there anything more disappointing than cooking a perfectly tender hunk of meat or glistening roasted vegetables, only to find that the gravy to go with them is as thin and runny as water? Sadly, it's a common mistake that everyone makes when cooking gravy. One of the quickest solutions in this scenario is to whisk in a few tablespoons of slurry. But what if you don't have any flour or cornstarch on hand? Well, there's another way, and it involves pureed vegetables.

Granted, this method takes longer than a slurry because you'll need to cook the vegetables first, but it works fabulously. In fact, even Alex Guarnaschelli uses vegetables roasted in turkey drippings as the base for her make-ahead gravy. Besides, there's the added bonus of pureed vegetables making your gravy just a touch more nutritious.

To try this, start by picking the right vegetables. Starchy root vegetables work best here — think potatoes, carrots, and parsnips. Cut your chosen veggies, roast them in the oven, and then puree them in a food processor or blender. Stir this mixture into the gravy and keep simmering until it starts to thicken. The only catch here is that unlike slurry, pureed vegetables will add their own flavor to the gravy. This isn't always a bad thing, especially since root vegetables can bring an earthy depth, but it's something to keep in mind.