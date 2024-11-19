The Unexpected Mixed Drink You Should Add Irish Cream To
Rich, smooth, and delightfully sweet, Irish cream is perhaps the one of the most famous liqueurs on the planet. Despite often being thought of exclusively as a vehicle for taking Irish coffee to the next level or spiking a boozy hot chocolate, Irish cream is actually an incredibly versatile spirit. From the controversial whiskey and Guinness-based Irish car bomb to the infamous Kahlua and vodka-laced White Russian, there are countless classic cocktails that prove how well Irish cream can play with others. But the popular liqueur is also starting to work its way into some more unexpected mixed drink recipes as well, so to find out more, Food Republic spoke to sommelier and cicerone Chris Cusack, owner of Houston's Betelgeuse Betelgeuse.
"I think Irish cream goes great with bourbon and cola," Cusack noted. "Think of it as a Vanilla Coke, or a Dirty Coke, like the kids are doing nowadays." For those who are used to pairing cream liqueur with Irish whiskey, Cusack's suggestion of mixing it with whiskey's Kentucky cousin shouldn't feel like too far of a stretch. Bourbon is generally smokier and sweeter than Irish whiskey, with powerful notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak that marry beautifully with the decadence of Irish cream. When combined with a splash of cola, this drink carries the nostalgia of an ice cream float with a distinguished grown-up twist.
What is Irish cream liqueur?
Not to be confused with crème liqueurs (like crème de menthe), which are spirits that are sweetened and flavored, Irish cream liqueur is made with two key ingredients: Irish whiskey and dairy cream. While the concept may seem simple enough, this now-classic spirit didn't make its way to market until 1973 when entrepreneurs David Gluckman and Hugh Reade Seymore-Davies perfected the recipe for the immensely popular brand Bailey's. Building on Gluckman's experience with the highest quality Irish dairy from his time launching the Kerrygold brand –– which makes our favorite store-bought butter –– the pair blended a tub of single cream with a bottle of Jameson and a touch of Cadbury's Powdered Drinking Chocolate. Thus, Bailey's, and the Irish cream liqueur category, were born.
Ireland's dairy cows have a renowned reputation for producing some of the best milk on Earth thanks to the Emerald Isle's rich soil, fecund grasslands, and long history of cattle raising. So it's no surprise that, when combined with whiskeys that have been perfected in Ireland since the 12th century, luscious Irish cream liqueur has become one of the most beloved drinks in the world. In fact, since launching half a decade ago, Bailey's has sold over 2 billion bottles worldwide.
The drink has become so successful that even Kerrygold themselves have launched a line of Irish cream liqueurs! Whether you use it to liven up your bourbon and coke, amp up your favorite cheesecake recipe, or add a silky smooth texture to your homemade ice cream, it's always worth keeping a bottle of Irish cream on hand.