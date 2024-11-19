The Unexpected Mixed Drink You Should Add Irish Cream To

Rich, smooth, and delightfully sweet, Irish cream is perhaps the one of the most famous liqueurs on the planet. Despite often being thought of exclusively as a vehicle for taking Irish coffee to the next level or spiking a boozy hot chocolate, Irish cream is actually an incredibly versatile spirit. From the controversial whiskey and Guinness-based Irish car bomb to the infamous Kahlua and vodka-laced White Russian, there are countless classic cocktails that prove how well Irish cream can play with others. But the popular liqueur is also starting to work its way into some more unexpected mixed drink recipes as well, so to find out more, Food Republic spoke to sommelier and cicerone Chris Cusack, owner of Houston's Betelgeuse Betelgeuse.

"I think Irish cream goes great with bourbon and cola," Cusack noted. "Think of it as a Vanilla Coke, or a Dirty Coke, like the kids are doing nowadays." For those who are used to pairing cream liqueur with Irish whiskey, Cusack's suggestion of mixing it with whiskey's Kentucky cousin shouldn't feel like too far of a stretch. Bourbon is generally smokier and sweeter than Irish whiskey, with powerful notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak that marry beautifully with the decadence of Irish cream. When combined with a splash of cola, this drink carries the nostalgia of an ice cream float with a distinguished grown-up twist.