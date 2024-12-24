A Sweet Treat Will Take Your Canned Cinnamon Rolls To The Next Level
Canned cinnamon rolls have saved many a dinner party. But as with all easy desserts and brunch staples, they can start to feel a little monotonous after a while. Luckily, there are a host of ways to upgrade your cinnamon rolls, and the payoff far outweighs the effort. A layer of caramel is the perfect way to add extra sweetness as well as a new flavor and texture profile to these classic items. Plus, the rich, buttery notes of caramel will complement the warmth of the cinnamon.
Take an empty cake tin and pour a layer of caramel all over the bottom. The thickness is up to you, but make sure that it covers the whole area. From there, place your canned cinnamon rolls upside down and bake as usual, without any covering. When they're done, take your rolls out and set them right side up on a plate. Each one will be saturated with a warm layer of gooey caramel that will continue to seep into the rest of the cinnamon roll.
It's a simple addition that just takes one extra step, though using your own homemade caramel (or an easy two-ingredient version) is also a great option. Among other ways to level up store-bought cinnamon rolls, you can also add crushed nuts to this caramel drizzle, either before baking or after, for an added crunch.
If you plan to bake your canned cinnamon rolls in an air fryer, you can still use caramel — just with some small adjustments. Instead of lining the bottom with caramel, place your rolls the right way up from the start and pour caramel over each one individually. If your sauce is thick enough, you can spread it with a knife instead, which will limit mess and concentrate the coverage.
How to store and reheat your cinnamon rolls
Canned cinnamon rolls, with or without the added caramel, are relatively easy to store and keep their taste and texture well when preserved correctly. Ultimately, it's preferable to store the rolls separately from the sauce and combine the two when reheating. This just ensures that the caramel doesn't cause the dough to become too soggy, especially if you're storing the rolls in the refrigerator. So if you know you're making more than you will eat in one sitting, consider holding off on the caramel or sauce until right when you serve each one.
If you want to keep these on the counter at room temperature, they will keep for a couple of days, but be sure that they are in an airtight container. If your home is on the warmer side, it may be preferable to stick them in the fridge, as the heat can lead to the dessert spoiling sooner. In the refrigerator, these cinnamon rolls can keep for up to a week, so long as they are also in an airtight container. For the long haul, don't be afraid to freeze these, even with the caramel sauce already incorporated. They can stay fresh for around two to three months, and will just need to be taken out to thaw the night before you plan to eat them. To reheat your rolls, simply place them in the microwave or oven for a few minutes and serve immediately.