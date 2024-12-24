A Sweet Treat Will Take Your Canned Cinnamon Rolls To The Next Level

Canned cinnamon rolls have saved many a dinner party. But as with all easy desserts and brunch staples, they can start to feel a little monotonous after a while. Luckily, there are a host of ways to upgrade your cinnamon rolls, and the payoff far outweighs the effort. A layer of caramel is the perfect way to add extra sweetness as well as a new flavor and texture profile to these classic items. Plus, the rich, buttery notes of caramel will complement the warmth of the cinnamon.

Take an empty cake tin and pour a layer of caramel all over the bottom. The thickness is up to you, but make sure that it covers the whole area. From there, place your canned cinnamon rolls upside down and bake as usual, without any covering. When they're done, take your rolls out and set them right side up on a plate. Each one will be saturated with a warm layer of gooey caramel that will continue to seep into the rest of the cinnamon roll.

It's a simple addition that just takes one extra step, though using your own homemade caramel (or an easy two-ingredient version) is also a great option. Among other ways to level up store-bought cinnamon rolls, you can also add crushed nuts to this caramel drizzle, either before baking or after, for an added crunch.

If you plan to bake your canned cinnamon rolls in an air fryer, you can still use caramel — just with some small adjustments. Instead of lining the bottom with caramel, place your rolls the right way up from the start and pour caramel over each one individually. If your sauce is thick enough, you can spread it with a knife instead, which will limit mess and concentrate the coverage.