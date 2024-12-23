The Simple Tip From Paul Hollywood To Help You Avoid Flat Bread Dough

People have been baking bread for time immemorial, with the oldest bread ever discovered being nearly 9,000 years old. So, you'd think by now we wouldn't keep running into the same issues. Alas, flat bread dough plagues bakers every now and again. The fix, however, is simple — make sure you aren't mixing your salt and yeast together when preparing your quintessential sourdough farm loaf.

Salt inhibits yeast growth, but this isn't always bad. Both salt and yeast draw on moisture: to dissolve salt and grow yeast. When they are mixed in the dough, they have to vie for the water, and salt usually ends up winning. The positive side of this is that the yeast doesn't bloom like crazy, and you don't end up with a bubbly, gelatinous mess. The downside, though, is that sometimes the yeast doesn't get enough water, and this will ultimately slow down the proofing dramatically. This results in under-proofed dough, no matter how long it sits, and the bread will end up with multiple 'tears' and a harder, tighter crumb.

Luckily, Paul Hollywood is here to help. The simple fix is to include the yeast and salt in different sections of the bowl, stir those into their own small wells, and after this, mix everything together (via YouTube). This will distribute them more equally among the flour, and when you add the fat and water, they won't need to compete for the moisture as much. Note that you can use oil or butter, as you see in the famous South Korean salt bread, but this will create a much sweeter bread — just food for thought.