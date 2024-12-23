The Sweet Seasoning You Wouldn't Expect In Wingstop's Fries
Wingstop is a favorite for chicken wing lovers, and its seasoned fries have earned a devoted fan base of their own. Known for their crispy texture and distinctive flavor, these fries owe their unique taste to an unexpected ingredient: sugar. While the exact seasoning blend is a closely guarded secret, copycat recipes suggest that it includes a mix of granulated sugar, brown sugar, black pepper, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. This combination creates a perfect balance of sweet and salty, making Wingstop's fries a standout item that keeps customers coming back.
The use of both granulated and brown sugar in Wingstop's fry seasoning plays an important role in their unique flavor. Granulated sugar delivers a clean sweetness, while brown sugar introduces a subtle molasses flavor that enhances the overall seasoning. This sweetness balances the saltiness, tones down the heat from spices like chili powder, and reduces the bitterness of black pepper. The sugar also helps with the Maillard reaction during frying, contributing to the fries' golden-brown color and rich taste. For those recreating them at home, baked versions provide a lighter option while still capturing the sweet and savory blend that makes Wingstop's fries a favorite, whether on their own or alongside wings.
Wingstop uses its fry seasoning on other menu items
Wingstop's fry seasoning isn't just for the fries — it also sweetens up other menu items, like the seasoned corn on the cob, where the sweet and spicy blend elevates grilled corn into a sought after side dish. The seasoning is also featured in their Louisiana Rub wings and Louisiana Voodoo Fries, available at select locations, combining ingredients of the fry seasoning with Cajun spices. This bold mixture creates a flavorful and versatile coating that pairs perfectly with chicken.
Wingstop's fry seasoning has sparked a wave of copycat recipes among home cooks who are excited to elevate their home cooked chicken wings and to recreate the side dishe's flavor to add to homemade french fries. It is recommended to make a simple blend using one tablespoon of granulated sugar to ½ tablespoon of brown sugar combined with smaller amounts of spices like paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper. Its versatility extends beyond fries, making it a great addition to roasted vegetables or proteins. You can also create simple at-home sauce recipes to elevate the entire meal.