3 Simple Sauces You Need To Try The Next Time You Make Wings
When you think of chicken wings, you might picture a basic buffalo wing recipe or wings coated in classic barbecue sauce. While we all know and love these heavy hitters, the typical offerings can get tired after a while — but trying out new wing sauce recipes doesn't have to be complicated. To get the inside scoop on all things wing sauce, Food Republic spoke with food media personality Frankie Gaw, who has published a cookbook titled "First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American Home."
Gaw shared three recipes for quick and easy wing sauces that we are dying to try for ourselves. The first recipe integrates sweet and earthy flavors together for those who are tired of typical BBQ sauce. Gaw said, "I love combining turmeric and maple syrup to make a turmeric maple glaze." Another go-to that the expert enjoys when he wants a kick is "Crystal Hot Sauce from New Orleans mixed with the saltiness of fish sauce and the sweetness of honey." Gaw calls the third sauce "distinctly Asian-American," which consists of barbecue sauce, soy sauce, and black vinegar.
Next time you are looking to seriously elevate your homemade chicken wings, consider one of these simple sauces. Not only are most of these ingredients likely residing somewhere in your kitchen, but they also provide a blend of flavor profiles that are far from boring.
Frankie Gaw is inspired by unexpected flavor pairings
According to his website Little Fat Boy, Frankie Gaw's unique style of cooking was inspired by watching his grandmother prepare traditional Taiwanese meals while growing up. He focuses on unique ways to transform those recipes into his own "melting pot of food experiences." Gaw's recommendations for new and interesting wing sauce recipes are all about blending your typical wing flavors with a non-traditional twist — with this philosophy in mind, preparing these wing dishes doesn't stop at the sauce. Consider adding different garnishes that will add an interesting texture and additional flavors to your wings.
For the turmeric and maple wings, try sprinkling on some toasted sesame seeds for an extra crunch. The notes of ginger and pepper present in the turmeric glaze will also pair perfectly with some piquant, freshly-chopped cilantro or parsley. The hot sauce and fish sauce mixture would benefit from a touch of acidity with the juice of a lemon or lime wedge. The Asian-fusion wing sauce that Gaw suggested is begging for a handful of crushed peanuts on top, or even some crispy furikake seasoning. The beauty of these flavor pairings is how much creative freedom you have for experimentation. For more of Gaw's cooking tips, check out his "Saving Singapore" content series in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and Klook.