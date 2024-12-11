3 Simple Sauces You Need To Try The Next Time You Make Wings

When you think of chicken wings, you might picture a basic buffalo wing recipe or wings coated in classic barbecue sauce. While we all know and love these heavy hitters, the typical offerings can get tired after a while — but trying out new wing sauce recipes doesn't have to be complicated. To get the inside scoop on all things wing sauce, Food Republic spoke with food media personality Frankie Gaw, who has published a cookbook titled "First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American Home."

Gaw shared three recipes for quick and easy wing sauces that we are dying to try for ourselves. The first recipe integrates sweet and earthy flavors together for those who are tired of typical BBQ sauce. Gaw said, "I love combining turmeric and maple syrup to make a turmeric maple glaze." Another go-to that the expert enjoys when he wants a kick is "Crystal Hot Sauce from New Orleans mixed with the saltiness of fish sauce and the sweetness of honey." Gaw calls the third sauce "distinctly Asian-American," which consists of barbecue sauce, soy sauce, and black vinegar.

Next time you are looking to seriously elevate your homemade chicken wings, consider one of these simple sauces. Not only are most of these ingredients likely residing somewhere in your kitchen, but they also provide a blend of flavor profiles that are far from boring.