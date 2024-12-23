How Katie Lee Combines Pizza And Salad For The Ultimate Mashup

When you're dining at a local pizzeria or making homemade pepperoni pies, there is a certain question that always arises: What should we have as a side dish with our cheesy star of the show? Well, many settle on Caesar salads. But, have you ever thought about combining the two together into one food? Lucky for you, Katie Lee already has you covered.

Lee, author of several cookbooks and host of the Food Network show "The Kitchen," posted a video on Instagram detailing how to make a Caesar salad pizza. To make this concoction, Lee spreads pizza dough (you can use store-bought, but we have a definitive 45-minute pizza dough recipe) into a rectangle, completely covering a greased baking sheet. To add flavor, Lee brushes an olive oil, garlic, and oregano mixture on top of the dough before sprinkling shredded mozzarella and sliding into the oven for 15-18 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. As soon as it's done baking, Lee grates lemon zest right on top.

Instead of sausage, pineapple, or any other typical pizza toppings, Lee tosses Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and places it right on top of the crust. Finally, Lee adorns the top with a heaping amount of parmesan cheese.

To crank this dish up a notch, you can make it a chicken Caesar salad pizza, or add other toppings like fried capers, hard-boiled eggs, or substitute the Romaine lettuce for kale.