The Unexpected Way Leftover Pizza Can Elevate Salad Forever
Whether enjoyed at a restaurant, from a delivery box, hot and fresh from the oven, or even cold the next day — no matter which one of the different types of pizza it happens to be, we love the dish in all its forms. The mere knowledge that leftover pizza awaits us the next morning also tends to fill a person with pure happiness (there's science behind why cold pizza tastes so good). But if you're open to another use for those delectable leftovers — other than scarfing them straight from the fridge — your day-old pie can actually become a great adornment for salad.
If you love a crunchy crouton atop your greens, consider a pizza crouton to take your salad over the top. All you need is a few pieces of leftover pizza (trust us — the sacrifice will be worth it) and then cut them into cubes about 1-inch square. After lightly coating the pieces in olive oil, crisp them up in an oven, air fryer, or toaster oven at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about eight minutes, or until they are at a crunch level that is to your liking. Add to your favorite salad mixture, along with your preferred dressing and other toppings, and enjoy this sensational upgrade. Even if you're not a big salad fan, this pizza enhancement just might convert you.
Other tasty uses for leftover pizza
Did you ever notice that the root of the word "pizzazz" is pizza? Coincidence? We think not. And pizzazz is just what these DIY croutons will lend to your salad greens. They can also add some great Italian flair when tossed into hot tomato soup or French onion soup. But beyond croutons, there's some other great ways to hack leftover pizza.
Another good option is grilled cheese. All you need to do is swap in pizza slices to replace the bread slices. Simply set out one of your cold slices face up, pile on extra cheese of your choosing, then top with another slice facedown, sandwich-style. Slather some garlic butter on the outside of each, then grill in a hot pan, sandwich maker, or panini press (even a waffle iron will work if you don't mind the characteristic dimples). For results that are extra special, here are more tips for making the best grilled cheese.
Yet another idea is to create pizza dippers from your remnant slices. Cut the pieces into thin strips, top with some extra cheese and a shake of garlic salt, and do a quick reheat in a pan, oven, or air fryer, which will also melt the newly-added cheese. Serve with warmed pizza sauce as a dipping condiment, and you'll have even more gratitude for this coveted dish.