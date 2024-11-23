The Unexpected Way Leftover Pizza Can Elevate Salad Forever

Whether enjoyed at a restaurant, from a delivery box, hot and fresh from the oven, or even cold the next day — no matter which one of the different types of pizza it happens to be, we love the dish in all its forms. The mere knowledge that leftover pizza awaits us the next morning also tends to fill a person with pure happiness (there's science behind why cold pizza tastes so good). But if you're open to another use for those delectable leftovers — other than scarfing them straight from the fridge — your day-old pie can actually become a great adornment for salad.

If you love a crunchy crouton atop your greens, consider a pizza crouton to take your salad over the top. All you need is a few pieces of leftover pizza (trust us — the sacrifice will be worth it) and then cut them into cubes about 1-inch square. After lightly coating the pieces in olive oil, crisp them up in an oven, air fryer, or toaster oven at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about eight minutes, or until they are at a crunch level that is to your liking. Add to your favorite salad mixture, along with your preferred dressing and other toppings, and enjoy this sensational upgrade. Even if you're not a big salad fan, this pizza enhancement just might convert you.