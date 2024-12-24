Forget Bread And Make One Breakfast Item The Star Of Your Next PB&J Sandwich

It's no secret that the U.S. loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. In fact, according to a survey by Peter Pan, the average American is expected to indulge in about 3,000 PB&Js during their entire lifetime (via Daily Mail). Even though the sandwich is known for its straightforward ingredients, have you ever wanted to give it a little twist? Well, you should try swapping the bread for waffles.

You can use either store-bought toaster waffles or make your favorite homemade version (we have a recipe for soft buttermilk waffles). Simply cook two waffles using any waffle iron or toaster, spread jelly on one, and peanut butter on the other, smush them together, cut them in half, and that's it! You can also place extra additions inside as well, like banana slices or honey. Also, when it comes to the kind of waffles, the possibilities are endless — anything from chocolate chip to pumpkin-flavored works great.

Not only will the waffle bring in a more unique texture compared to any white bread or sourdough, but it will also allow for a sweeter final result — complementing the jelly and further emphasizing the saltiness of the peanut butter.