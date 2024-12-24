Forget Bread And Make One Breakfast Item The Star Of Your Next PB&J Sandwich
It's no secret that the U.S. loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. In fact, according to a survey by Peter Pan, the average American is expected to indulge in about 3,000 PB&Js during their entire lifetime (via Daily Mail). Even though the sandwich is known for its straightforward ingredients, have you ever wanted to give it a little twist? Well, you should try swapping the bread for waffles.
You can use either store-bought toaster waffles or make your favorite homemade version (we have a recipe for soft buttermilk waffles). Simply cook two waffles using any waffle iron or toaster, spread jelly on one, and peanut butter on the other, smush them together, cut them in half, and that's it! You can also place extra additions inside as well, like banana slices or honey. Also, when it comes to the kind of waffles, the possibilities are endless — anything from chocolate chip to pumpkin-flavored works great.
Not only will the waffle bring in a more unique texture compared to any white bread or sourdough, but it will also allow for a sweeter final result — complementing the jelly and further emphasizing the saltiness of the peanut butter.
Other ways to give oomph to your PB&J
Besides using waffles instead of bread, there are other ways to liven up your average peanut butter and jelly sandwich. If you want something even more dessert-like than a waffle, there is one sweet bread that turns a PB&J into quite the treat — cinnamon raisin bread. To make it even more indulgent, add a piece of dark chocolate to the sandwich as well. But, if you are in the mood for something more savory, use a traditional multigrain or challah bread and add a drizzle of sriracha and a sprinkle of curry powder to the peanut butter slice before building the sandwich. Another spicy ingredient that elevates peanut butter and jelly sandwiches is canned chipotle peppers.
How to liven up this tried-and-true sandwich is a frequent topic of conversation, with a Reddit thread titled "What ways to make a simple sandwich like PB&J more exciting?" receiving hundreds of responses — many citing that adding bacon, cinnamon with bananas, or cream cheese does wonders. Another popular technique is to make the sandwich the traditional way, but place it on the grill! By buttering the outer side of each bread slice, building your sandwich, and placing it on a warm griddle or stove, the final finish will be a gooey filling with a golden brown exterior.
Some other one-ingredient additions that you can put into any PB&J are breakfast cereals, potato chips, or crumbled cookies — each bringing an instant crunch to your sandwich.