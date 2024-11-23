The Holiday Candy That Transforms A Bland Bowl Of Store-Bought Ice Cream

The easiest way to add candy canes to a bowl of store-bought ice cream is to crush the hard candy and sprinkle the shards on top. You can do this by either popping the candy into a food processor and pulsing until chopped, or by smashing the candy by hand with a hammer. If you're using the second method, put the candy canes in a zipper-style plastic bag first to avoid scattering candy dust all around the kitchen. A meat tenderizing mallet works great for this, but you can also use the bottom of a heavy pot, or even a regular hammer. Once you've achieved small bits, sprinkle them on top of your ice cream and store the rest in an airtight container.

To make candy cane syrup, break up a couple of candy canes or crush them as you would for sprinkling. Add them to a small saucepan, cover with about an inch of water, and let the mixture simmer until all the candy is dissolved. When the syrup has cooled, pour it over your ice cream as desired. As an added bonus, this minty syrup makes an excellent cocktail mixer — since it's the holidays, go ahead and treat yourself to a little peppermint in an espresso martini. It goes down easy with a bowl of ice cream!