You Should Be Drinking Hot Chocolate With A Festive Rim

Nothing says "holiday season" quite like a rich, decadent mug of hot chocolate. Whether you're curling up by a fire or watching your favorite seasonal movie, sweet, steaming cocoa is the perfect companion. In recent years, hot chocolate bombs have become a popular option for dressing up this beloved drink. Another way to take your drinkable chocolate to the next level and really impress family and friends — or just make an extra-excellent treat for yourself — is adding a festive rim to your hot chocolate mug.

The process of adding a decorative rim to cocoa is similar to giving a sugar rim to alcoholic drinks. It's easy to do, and there's lots of room for creativity. You'll first need to wet the rim of your hot chocolate mug with some liquid for your toppings to adhere to. Caramel sauce, peppermint syrup, melted chocolate, chocolate syrup, pastry frosting, and marshmallow cream are all great options. You can also make your own simple syrup and use that. Meringue or melted marshmallow can also make for sumptuous options, and you can toast them with a culinary torch for added flair.