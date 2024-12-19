Get In The Holiday Spirit With Hot Cocoa-Inspired Tres Leches

While you can always upgrade your next cup of traditional hot chocolate with a rich ingredient like Nutella or cinnamon, use the comforting flavor of classic hot cocoa to enhance one of your favorite Mexican desserts. Fortunately, with just a few packets of hot cocoa mix, you can alter your tres leches cake recipe just in time for the holidays.

This dairy-rich dessert is often revered for its moist crumb and milky-sweet flavor. Sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk are mixed together and poured over a tender vanilla-kissed sponge cake. Since most recipes for this unique dessert are made to absorb moisture, tres leches cake doesn't get soggy. The structured crumb is able to soak up excess milk without becoming too heavy. Luckily, with a few minor tweaks to your original recipe, you can easily infuse your next cake with the warm and comforting flavors of hot chocolate.

Start by making a boxed chocolate cake. Once cooled, use a skewer to poke holes through the surface. Add one packet of powdered hot chocolate mix to the signature three-milk mixture and whisk until fully incorporated. Pour evenly over your cake. Once this chocolatey confection has rested in the fridge for a few hours, cover your seasonal cake in a specialty whipped cream composed of heavy cream, hot cocoa mix, a bit of cocoa powder, and vanilla.