Chocolate Milk Is Your Secret For A Game Changing Tres Leches Cake

Creamy, moist, delightfully milky tres leches cake is a fixture on tables across Latin America and beyond. Tres leches means "three milks," and usually relies on a soak of evaporated, sweetened condensed, and whole milk or cream poured on top of a single layer of moist cake. The typical understated vanilla, cinnamon, or almond notes and straightforward whipped cream or meringue topping are classic for a reason, but the dairy provides a great avenue for getting creative with your dessert.

Using chocolate milk is a super fun way to jazz up your favorite tres leches. Start with a cake with a light and airy crumb for tres leches cake that is saturated but not soggy. Then, all you have to do is switch out the regular milk or cream for chocolate milk. This can be a one-to-one swap, but keep in mind that chocolate milk will be sweeter, so you may want to cut back on the sugar in the topping for balance.

A shaving of super dark chocolate or a dusting of plain cocoa powder can provide a pleasant bitterness to offset the extra sweetness. And if you prefer to keep it a bit more traditional, whipped cream with cocoa powder or even whipped chocolate ganache provides even more creaminess.