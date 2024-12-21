Give Leftover Deviled Eggs A Second Chance In Your Sandwiches

Creamy and classic deviled eggs definitely take a bit of time and effort to put together, so it can be disappointing when it turns out that you made way too many for the occasion. The good news is that this finger food can easily be given new life in the form of a sandwich. Think about it — deviled eggs have pretty much exactly the same ingredients as a basic egg salad, so serving them sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread along with some spring mix and thinly sliced red onion is really a no brainer. You can keep it super simple and leave the halves intact or, alternatively, go all the way and make an egg salad.

Just chop up the deviled eggs or mash them with a fork, then toss in your favorite mix-ins. Take inspiration from one of these international egg salads, or keep it straightforward with ingredients like chopped chives and finely diced celery. Alex Guarnaschelli's unconventional deviled eggs are excellent with scallions and a sprinkle of nori furikake, and smoky-sweet bacon jam deviled eggs transform into a salad that is ideal for layering with lettuce, tomato, and some crispy bacon for a BLT sandwich vibe. While delicious inside of a sandwich, deviled egg salad is also great plopped on top of some greens, scooped up with crackers, or used as a dip for carrot sticks, sliced cucumbers, and halved miniature sweet peppers.