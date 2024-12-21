The Budget-Friendly Cognac Style You Need To Try

Cognac is, without a doubt, one of the most essential French spirits that every cocktail fan should know. But, if you're already familiar with the fruity barrel-aged brandy hailing exclusively from France's Cognac region, then you know that seeking out a fine bottle can come with serious sticker shock. With some rare cask Cognacs costing upwards of $22,000 after tax, this bespoke spirit's high cost is attributed to its limited seasonal production and long aging process.

However, finding a budget-friendly bottle of Cognac isn't as hard as you might think — if you know what to look for. Food Republic spoke to Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to find out how to shop for good Cognac without breaking the bank.

"If you are planning to sip neat but don't want to spend a lot, look for a VSOP," Horn says. "This style of Cognac has to be aged at least 4 years, which helps soften the bite and round out the flavor profile." For everyday sipping, she recommends the apple-and-cinnamon-tinged Single Estate VSOP from ABK6, a family-owned producer that grows its own grapes, distilling and aging their Cognac on-site. For those with a little more cash to spend, Horn suggests trying ABK6's VSOP Grande Champagne Cognac made uniquely with grapes from a select region of Cognac "known for producing Cognacs that have beautifully delicate floral and lush fresh fruit notes."