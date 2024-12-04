New Kirkland Signature Cognac Has Been Spotted At Costco, And It's A Bargain
If there's a liquor that exudes luxury, it's Cognac, the grape-based spirit that has been produced exclusively in France since at least the 1600s. Finding a bottle of this long-aged brandy that isn't super pricey – yet is also high-quality – can be challenging. This is why Cognac enthusiasts are excited for Costco's newest drop of 1.75 liter bottles of Kirkland Signature Cognac, with a price point of around $47.
While Cognac has been sold at Costco under its in-house brand for years, distilled by centuries-old company Peyrat, the warehouse chain's latest version is a bit different. The pre-existing version of Kirkland Signature Cognac is categorized as XO. The distinction stands for "Extra Old" and indicates that the spirit has been aged for at least 10 years. A standard-size bottle runs for around $50 to $58.
Costco's newest Cognac is also distilled by Peyrat, but bears the label "VS," standing for "Very Special." These blends are aged for far fewer years than XO bottles, though they must be at least 2 years old. Despite the fact that this new Cognac is a bit younger, some customers are already giving it high praise online.
Feedback on the newest Kirkland Signature Cognac, and how to use it
Costco fans and Cognac enthusiasts alike are saying that Kirkland's new label is as good as (if not better than) other well-known brands. One reviewer on Reddit rated the spirit "10/10," adding that "It's better [than] Hennessy." A user in another thread called the VS Cognac "Very smooth" and likened it to Courvoisier, a premium Cognac brand. Another commenter said Costco actually bested Courvoisier. A few dollars shaved off the price, compared to the retailer's XO edition, sweetens the deal even more.
For the unfamiliar, Cognac is different from other types of brandy, and can be incredibly complex with plenty of fruity notes and some spiciness as well. On the nose, it may have fragrances that range from vanilla and citrus to caramel or prunes. While some recommend sipping brandies neat, Cognac can also be served on the rocks or in a cocktail. You can also use it in the kitchen: Ina Garten uses the spirit to add rich flavor to her beef stew, and it's also a great way to give your meatloaf a fuller flavor. Or, swap out the wine for Cognac in traditional coq au vin, and use it to amp up seafood dishes like lobster bisque or shrimp scampi.
Don't sleep on using Cognac for baking, too. Substitute it for some or all of the vanilla extract in a cake or cookie recipe, or use a pastry brush to apply it to baked goods like pies for a bit of extra moisture and flavor.