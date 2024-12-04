New Kirkland Signature Cognac Has Been Spotted At Costco, And It's A Bargain

If there's a liquor that exudes luxury, it's Cognac, the grape-based spirit that has been produced exclusively in France since at least the 1600s. Finding a bottle of this long-aged brandy that isn't super pricey – yet is also high-quality – can be challenging. This is why Cognac enthusiasts are excited for Costco's newest drop of 1.75 liter bottles of Kirkland Signature Cognac, with a price point of around $47.

While Cognac has been sold at Costco under its in-house brand for years, distilled by centuries-old company Peyrat, the warehouse chain's latest version is a bit different. The pre-existing version of Kirkland Signature Cognac is categorized as XO. The distinction stands for "Extra Old" and indicates that the spirit has been aged for at least 10 years. A standard-size bottle runs for around $50 to $58.

Costco's newest Cognac is also distilled by Peyrat, but bears the label "VS," standing for "Very Special." These blends are aged for far fewer years than XO bottles, though they must be at least 2 years old. Despite the fact that this new Cognac is a bit younger, some customers are already giving it high praise online.