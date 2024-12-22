How To Drink Cognac Neat And The Best Glass For The Job
While there are differences between Cognac and Armagnac, the way the two French brandies should be consumed is much the same according to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. The ideal approach is simple, the expert told Food Republic: Drink Cognac "neat, room temperature, and out of a snifter."
Room temperature can be a subjective term, but Horn advised drinking Cognac within a specific temperature range for the best experience. Between 70 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit "allows the congeners (the chemical compounds that make up the range of flavors you experience when smelling and tasting alcohol) to fully 'bloom' so you can experience all those beautiful flavors," she advised. "Too cold, and you will not get the full range of flavors." If your bottle has been stored in a cool cellar, leave it out at room temperature an hour before you drink it.
Conversely, you don't want it too hot, either. It is sometimes said that Cognac should be artificially warmed before drinking, but this is a mistake. If its temperature is too high, "the vapors off the alcohol will rise and take over, stinging your nostrils and obscuring the full range of flavors," explained Horn. And since the flavor profile is so complex — you can expect "bright fruit and floral notes such as apricots and white flowers and a soft, caramelly finish," according to Horn — you won't want to miss anything.
Use a snifter or brandy glass to fully appreciate Cognac
Different sizes and shapes of glass can affect how we experience different beverages. You need a special glass for sipping port that is small and chimney-shaped, for example, whereas Glencairn glasses are superior for sipping whiskey as the tapered shape enhances the aroma of the spirit. Cognac is no exception. "I love a snifter or a brandy glass as they are essentially designed for sipping spirits neat," drinks expert Molly Horn told us.
The shape of Horn's preferred glassware is as much about appreciating the scent of Cognac as the flavors. "The large 'bowl' that narrows at the top collects and concentrates all those beautiful aromas, and since so much of what we taste is through our sense of smell, that really enhances the drinking experience," she explained. In addition, it means you can swirl the Cognac, which further encourages all the deliciously scented oils and other compounds to rise in the glass.
The wide bowl has other useful attributes, too: It allows alcohol to evaporate so it's not overwhelmingly strong when you take a sniff, and it also helps you to hold the glass correctly. While you should hold a wine glass by the stem to avoid warming it, you can cup a Cognac glass so your body heat naturally releases the aromas. A snifter is ideal for cradling, and feels comfortingly old-fashioned. But if you prefer a more modern choice, a tulip shape also works well.