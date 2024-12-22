How To Drink Cognac Neat And The Best Glass For The Job

While there are differences between Cognac and Armagnac, the way the two French brandies should be consumed is much the same according to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. The ideal approach is simple, the expert told Food Republic: Drink Cognac "neat, room temperature, and out of a snifter."

Room temperature can be a subjective term, but Horn advised drinking Cognac within a specific temperature range for the best experience. Between 70 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit "allows the congeners (the chemical compounds that make up the range of flavors you experience when smelling and tasting alcohol) to fully 'bloom' so you can experience all those beautiful flavors," she advised. "Too cold, and you will not get the full range of flavors." If your bottle has been stored in a cool cellar, leave it out at room temperature an hour before you drink it.

Conversely, you don't want it too hot, either. It is sometimes said that Cognac should be artificially warmed before drinking, but this is a mistake. If its temperature is too high, "the vapors off the alcohol will rise and take over, stinging your nostrils and obscuring the full range of flavors," explained Horn. And since the flavor profile is so complex — you can expect "bright fruit and floral notes such as apricots and white flowers and a soft, caramelly finish," according to Horn — you won't want to miss anything.