Should You Be Holding A Wine Glass By The Stem Or The Bowl?

If you want to consider yourself a wine aficionado, there's more to it than mansplaining why people think they hate chardonnay, or playing the role of the table's guide to natural wines. Knowing your glassware is crucial, whether that means eschewing flutes for Champagne wine glasses, or remembering the correct serving size for a glass of that popular cabernet sauvignon.

Understanding how to properly hold a glass of wine is, obviously, step one. Luckily, Maximilian Riedel, the 11th generation CEO and President of the wine glass company Riedel, offered Food Republic some specifics: "The proper way to hold a stemmed wine glass is to clasp the stem between your thumb, pointer, and middle finger," Riedel explains. "You will then use your ring finger to hold the glass under the base."

This means that even if you were taught to hold your wine glass by the stem, you're probably not holding it far down enough. Instead of clutching the stem for dear life right under the bowl, use the base to your advantage. This style might seem annoying (especially if you've invested in a set of Olivia Pope-esque glasses with stems you could floss with), but getting in the habit will elevate your tasting experience. So what's a little extra effort?