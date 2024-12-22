How Ina Garten Designed The Menu For Barefoot Contessa

If you're an Ina Garten mega-fan, perhaps you already know that the influential cookbook author and TV personality's journey to becoming the Barefoot Contessa all started with the purchase of a tiny 400-square-foot store in Westhampton Beach, New York. Already bearing the name of The Barefoot Contessa thanks to the previous owner, this diminutive specialty food shop that Garten purchased in 1987 would soon become a celebrated staple of the Hamptons community. For over 20 years, customers flocked in from across New York and around the country to experience the store's unparalleled customer service (including a rather unique return policy), and Garten's comforting home-cooked dishes.

When designing the iconic store's beloved food menu, Garten took an innovative approach. "Everybody wanted to come in for exactly what they were coming in for, but they also wanted to see unusual things," she shared recently on Instagram. "Every week, I would change the menu, so half of the things were new, and half of the things were what you expected to find."

Using only the best ingredients (many of which were personally sourced from top quality NYC suppliers like Alleva Dairy and Rafetto's), Garten would work 18-hour days in the shop as she perfected her menus to give customers what they were looking for — and surprises they might love. After nearly two decades making chocolate chip cookies, coconut cakes, and succulent roast chickens, Garten sold the shop –– which had relocated to a larger location in East Hampton –– to two employees in 1996.