4 NYC Spots Where Ina Garten Sourced Specialty Foods For The Barefoot Contessa Store

Look at any of Ina Garten's recipes, and you'll see that not every ingredient is homemade, but the chef always specifies the importance of using "good" products, be it butter, vanilla, or even mayonnaise. She followed the same principles with stocking the shelves at Barefoot Contessa, picking delicious store-bought substitutions that were Garten-approved.

At Alleva Dairy, Garten loved the homemade fresh and smoked mozzarella. The New York City location has since closed, but there is still a storefront in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. The now-shuttered Voilà Bakeries was Garten's stop for croissants — in her memoir, she called the aroma of the freshly baked goods "better than any perfume." Bazzini — once located in New York's Soho neighborhood — was where Garten purchased nuts. To this day, the store's classic snack packs can be found across the city in bodegas, subway stations, and even Yankee stadium. Greenwich Village institution Raffetto's has been selling fresh pasta since 1906, so it is no wonder Garten stocked up on noodles there. The shop still carries more than 50 different varieties of fresh, dried, and stuffed pastas.

Garten has called these weekly tours of New York City — and the subsequent drive and late-night shelf stocking — "exhausting," totaling up to nearly 21-hour workdays, but it was also a routine that gave her a lot of joy. As she wrote in her memoir, "I loved connecting with all these small producers who made extraordinary handmade products for me to sell."