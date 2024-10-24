Ina Garten's Unique Return Policy At The Barefoot Contessa Store

It was not just Ina Garten's fan-favorite recipes that made the Barefoot Contessa, her iconic East Hampton food shop, stand out. Garten's store also made a mark on customers because of the exceptional service, and the return policy Garten set up is a perfect example. If a guest did not like a product they purchased for any reason, employees were instructed to issue a refund, no questions asked. But Garten also took this accommodating rule a few steps further.

Employees would ask why the guest wanted to return the product, but only after the refund had been issued. This built trust, because customers knew the refund was not contingent on how they answered. Once staff members got the details on why a customer was dissatisfied, employees would give them a product more to their liking, on the house. "People were stunned!" Garten wrote in her memoir "Be Ready When The Luck Happens." "A serious problem turned into a happy customer for life, and the cost to us was minimal."

The refund was clearly about more than just giving cash back to an unhappy customer. It opened the door to building a relationship, as the free item might get customers to give The Barefoot Contessa store another shot. After all, mistakes do happen, and not every food item suits each person's tastes, but Garten's policies meant that even after a poor experience, guests left feeling satisfied.