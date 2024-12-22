The Regional New Jersey Pizza For Serious Tomato Lovers
Tomatoes are a non-negotiable element of many pizzas, but Trenton, New Jersey takes this idea and runs even further with it, making them the star of their regional variant. While the Trenton tomato pie uses many classic pizza ingredients, how it uses them is anything but classic.
The first thing you'll notice when served a slice of this particular pizza is that the hand-crushed tomatoes are on top of the cheese rather than under it. While there are other different types of pizza in the U.S. that put sauce or tomatoes on top, Trenton tomato pie is one of the few that opts for thin, crispy crust rather than deep dish. The acidity of the tomatoes combined with the crunch of its crispy crust gives this pizza a savory but fresh taste, like a heartier version of Margherita pizza. Like any pizza ordered well done, a Trenton tomato pie has a touch of char on the crust, plenty of caramelization, and delicious browning from the Maillard reaction.
While tomatoes steal the spotlight for this pizza, there are several region-specific toppings that add extra layers of unique flavor to an already unique dish. These ingredients reflect the Italian-American heritage of New Jersey and are staples in other dishes like a classic Italian beef sandwich or Nola's Muffuletta.
Regional toppings for a Trenton tomato pie
While a standard Trenton tomato pie has plenty of flavor without toppings, that certainly won't stop a New Jersey pizza lover. From pickled peppers to Italian sausage, the toppings of choice for this regional variant all contribute to the flavors of its crust, cheese, and tomatoes.
A great Trenton tomato pie can be plain or topped with something like sweet peppers. Lightly pickled in vinegar, these firecrackers of flavor retain a bit of crunch after they're cooked and add extra layers of clean vegetable flavor, sharp vinegar, and a crunchy texture that complements the crisp crust and acidic tomatoes quite well. Other vegetables and savory fruits, such as mushrooms, onions, and olives, may be added to expand the flavor profile of the dish and provide a range of new textures, all while holding to New Jersey's Italian-American heritage.
When it comes to meats, Italian sausage reigns supreme. Hand-torn raw, the individual pieces quickly cook in the oven and drip their fat and juices all over the pizza, suffusing it with herby savoriness. Thick-cut pepperoni comes in as a close second, with many diners loving the way it crisps and curls at the edges. If you want something richer, try topping your pizza with Italian tuna or Italian pork roll. Crispy on the outside but tender and juicy on the inside, the latter is possibly one of the most decadent pizza toppings available in Trenton.