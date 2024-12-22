The Regional New Jersey Pizza For Serious Tomato Lovers

Tomatoes are a non-negotiable element of many pizzas, but Trenton, New Jersey takes this idea and runs even further with it, making them the star of their regional variant. While the Trenton tomato pie uses many classic pizza ingredients, how it uses them is anything but classic.

The first thing you'll notice when served a slice of this particular pizza is that the hand-crushed tomatoes are on top of the cheese rather than under it. While there are other different types of pizza in the U.S. that put sauce or tomatoes on top, Trenton tomato pie is one of the few that opts for thin, crispy crust rather than deep dish. The acidity of the tomatoes combined with the crunch of its crispy crust gives this pizza a savory but fresh taste, like a heartier version of Margherita pizza. Like any pizza ordered well done, a Trenton tomato pie has a touch of char on the crust, plenty of caramelization, and delicious browning from the Maillard reaction.

While tomatoes steal the spotlight for this pizza, there are several region-specific toppings that add extra layers of unique flavor to an already unique dish. These ingredients reflect the Italian-American heritage of New Jersey and are staples in other dishes like a classic Italian beef sandwich or Nola's Muffuletta.