Why You May Want To Order Pizza Well-Done
When it comes to pizza, ordering it well done is almost a guarantee that your pie will be next level in flavor and texture. Whether you're ordering delivery from a nationwide chain, grabbing a quick bite before shopping the aisles at Costco, or picking up a pie from your local pizza shop, this simple request adds tons of depth and flavor while only adding a few minutes of wait time. The reason an extra blast of heat from the pizza oven makes such a big difference comes down to the science of the slice.
A well done pie has plenty of time for caramelization and the Maillard reaction to take place. Caramelization is when sugar molecules in the tomato sauce and veggies break down and undergo chemical reactions, resulting in deep, complex flavors. The extra heat also helps release the water content of the sauce, as well as any veggies like onions and peppers, resulting in more concentrated flavors. At the same time, the amino acids in the cheese, crust, and pepperoni react with sugar molecules. When this happens, it's called the Maillard reaction, which contributes to a golden-brown crust, crispy toppings, and perfectly blistered cheese.
How to cook your pizza to well done at home
If you forget to ask for your pizza to be cooked well done, or your delivery or takeout pie went soggy on the way to your home, no worries. You can finish your pizza pie in your oven to crispy perfection. A specialized pizza oven can reach up to 1000 degrees Fahrenheit – though most average at around 750 degrees Fahrenheit — so you'll want to crank up the heat as high as it will go. For optimal results, use a pizza stone which helps uneven oven heat by maintaining and directing heat to the bottom of your crust. If you're using a pizza stone, make sure to place it in your cold oven and preheat it for 15 minutes before adding your pizza.
Whether you're using a pizza stone, oven rack, or baking sheet, you'll need to check your pizza every couple of minutes to catch it perfectly crisp before it burns. Similarly, you can cook a frozen pizza to well-done by starting with a defrosted pie and then cooking for just a few minutes at high heat. Thawing first not only helps it cook faster, but allows you to elevate your frozen pizza by rearranging your toppings.