Why You May Want To Order Pizza Well-Done

When it comes to pizza, ordering it well done is almost a guarantee that your pie will be next level in flavor and texture. Whether you're ordering delivery from a nationwide chain, grabbing a quick bite before shopping the aisles at Costco, or picking up a pie from your local pizza shop, this simple request adds tons of depth and flavor while only adding a few minutes of wait time. The reason an extra blast of heat from the pizza oven makes such a big difference comes down to the science of the slice.

A well done pie has plenty of time for caramelization and the Maillard reaction to take place. Caramelization is when sugar molecules in the tomato sauce and veggies break down and undergo chemical reactions, resulting in deep, complex flavors. The extra heat also helps release the water content of the sauce, as well as any veggies like onions and peppers, resulting in more concentrated flavors. At the same time, the amino acids in the cheese, crust, and pepperoni react with sugar molecules. When this happens, it's called the Maillard reaction, which contributes to a golden-brown crust, crispy toppings, and perfectly blistered cheese.