The Decanting Trick That Will Improve Your Wine Rapidly

Yes, decanting wine could make or break your next glass, but the process itself may take more time than you have. If you've ever found yourself in this situation, home coffee expert and former sommelier, the founder of Decoding Wine, Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, spoke to us at Food Republic about his preferred method for speeding up the decanting process without sacrificing any of its benefits.

"You can double decant, decant into a decanter, clean out the bottle, then decant back into the original bottle," Woodburn-Simmonds stated. Compared to decanting wine a single time, this method increases its exposure to oxygen as it's passed back and forth between bottle and decanter. Since Woodburn-Simmonds recommends cleaning out the bottle before returning the wine to it, double decanting has the added benefit of more thoroughly removing sediment from older vintages. It's particularly well-suited for full-bodied reds above 13% alcohol, like Bordeauxs, as these typically get the most benefit from aeration. You can also use a tool to get more air into your wine.

"There are 100 little gadgets designed to do this, [yet I'm] not convinced that many of them help, but some do speed the process up a little," Woodburn-Simmonds noted. While the gadgets themselves are in question, he points out that there are some tried and true tools that can help you rapidly decant and improve your wine.