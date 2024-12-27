The Secret To Better Peanut Butter Sandwiches Is Already In Your Fridge
There are few comfort staples comparable to a peanut butter sandwich. It was first teamed with jelly by Julia Davis Chandler back in 1901, and it had an unusual flavor: currant or crab apple jelly. Since then, sandwich fans have constantly experimented in finding a way to elevate this simple, yet comforting wonder.
Readers may be surprised to find that one way is likely right in the refrigerator: a humble stick of butter. Now, this may sound novel or even redundant, but butter does bring some excellent benefits to the table here. Peanut butter tends to be naturally thick and chalky, depending on the batch or brand. The creamy texture of butter will cut into this nicely and its salty, richness provides an upgrade to its flavor.
If it still seems unthinkable, trust the process. Out of curiosity and the love of the scientific method, this writer tried it, and I can confirm that butter does add an extra level of creaminess; opting for the salted variety brings more complexity to a simple peanut butter sandwich.
Other ways to enhance your peanut butter sandwich
Who first started adding butter to peanut butter sandwiches remains a mystery, but the idea isn't a far leap for anyone. The duo of bread and butter is such a long-standing culinary staple that it became an idiom in 1820. Of course, spreading butter into a PB sandwich may not be everyone's cup of tea, but there are plenty of other ways to enhance it. This writer prefers it between toasted rye bread slices with marshmallow fluff and a drizzle of honey. Some even prefer to grill theirs like they would a cheese sandwich.
Celebrities like Elvis Presley ate his favorite version (peanut butter, banana, and bacon) by the loaf, and fans of the classic PB&J can even turn to Ina Garten's favorite jam as a wonderful choice. The adventurous crowd may consider adding a spicey ingredient to theirs to bring some extra personality in — think something like canned chipotle peppers. You can also try adding granola for a little crunch, or go for other non-traditional ingredients like mayo or pears for more complexity.
Of course, simply adding some sliced banana can also deliver that childhood comfort being sought out here. No matter your taste, there are surely options for anyone to enhance that peanut butter sandwich.