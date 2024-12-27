The Secret To Better Peanut Butter Sandwiches Is Already In Your Fridge

There are few comfort staples comparable to a peanut butter sandwich. It was first teamed with jelly by Julia Davis Chandler back in 1901, and it had an unusual flavor: currant or crab apple jelly. Since then, sandwich fans have constantly experimented in finding a way to elevate this simple, yet comforting wonder.

Readers may be surprised to find that one way is likely right in the refrigerator: a humble stick of butter. Now, this may sound novel or even redundant, but butter does bring some excellent benefits to the table here. Peanut butter tends to be naturally thick and chalky, depending on the batch or brand. The creamy texture of butter will cut into this nicely and its salty, richness provides an upgrade to its flavor.

If it still seems unthinkable, trust the process. Out of curiosity and the love of the scientific method, this writer tried it, and I can confirm that butter does add an extra level of creaminess; opting for the salted variety brings more complexity to a simple peanut butter sandwich.