What Actually Is Stir-Fried Ice Cream And Why Is It Called That?

While it isn't necessarily new, Thai rolled ice cream, or stir-fried ice cream as it is also called, has become a cross-cultural sensation since it stepped onto the culinary scene. It's thought to have started as Thai street food and rolled its way into the U.S. market around 2015. Certainly, it's the entertaining preparation and aesthetically pleasing serving that draws curious foodies and fans alike to stir-fried ice cream.

Now, its name may fool you as it bears a strong resemblance to 'fried ice cream,' but those two are completely different. Stir-fried ice cream's name actually comes from the innovative creation method that can be best described as freeze-frying the ingredients.

The recipe starts with a liquid ice cream base, which is then poured onto an ice pan that's kept at extremely cold temperatures. Next, the rolls are prepared with additional ingredients like fruits and candy. The liquid mixture is then stirred with little paddles and chopped as it freezes, resembling the fast-paced, stir-fry method of its namesake. The rapid freezing and mixing technique garners rolled ice cream's dense, creamy mouthfeel. This is also unique from the traditional churn method, which incorporates more air into the recipe. The dessert is then flattened and smoothed out onto the ice pan, scraped into rolls, and served along with the toppings of choice in either a cup, cone, or ramekin.