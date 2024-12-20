What Actually Is Stir-Fried Ice Cream And Why Is It Called That?
While it isn't necessarily new, Thai rolled ice cream, or stir-fried ice cream as it is also called, has become a cross-cultural sensation since it stepped onto the culinary scene. It's thought to have started as Thai street food and rolled its way into the U.S. market around 2015. Certainly, it's the entertaining preparation and aesthetically pleasing serving that draws curious foodies and fans alike to stir-fried ice cream.
Now, its name may fool you as it bears a strong resemblance to 'fried ice cream,' but those two are completely different. Stir-fried ice cream's name actually comes from the innovative creation method that can be best described as freeze-frying the ingredients.
The recipe starts with a liquid ice cream base, which is then poured onto an ice pan that's kept at extremely cold temperatures. Next, the rolls are prepared with additional ingredients like fruits and candy. The liquid mixture is then stirred with little paddles and chopped as it freezes, resembling the fast-paced, stir-fry method of its namesake. The rapid freezing and mixing technique garners rolled ice cream's dense, creamy mouthfeel. This is also unique from the traditional churn method, which incorporates more air into the recipe. The dessert is then flattened and smoothed out onto the ice pan, scraped into rolls, and served along with the toppings of choice in either a cup, cone, or ramekin.
How to make stir-fried ice cream at home
Given how popular it's become, at-home confectioners may want to try their hand at the dessert. To do this, you'll need a baking sheet, a flat spatula, as well as a base recipe. This can be either a simple vanilla ice cream recipe, Nigella Lawson's matcha ice cream, or take a shortcut with an easy two-ingredient version that uses only heavy cream and condensed milk. Here, the condensed milk solids and fat act as the emulsifier while the sugar brings in sweetness. For every can of condensed milk, use about a pint of cream (which is just two cups). For a boost of easy flavor, consider adding a packet of Kool-Aid to your base.
You'll need some pro tips before diving in: Place the baking sheet into the freezer for four hours once you've poured the mixture onto it. This achieves the temperature needed to freeze the liquid and get those wonderful rolls at the end. Based on personal experience, placing the spatula as well as any other tools (such as your mixing bowl) into the freezer helps to prevent any premature melting.
When it's ready to serve, cut the ice cream into strips before you roll it for better precision. As for the toppings, that's the chef's choice, but they should be ready to go before serving. Crushed Oreos are a great option along with a bit of honey, or you can upgrade vanilla ice cream with spicy ginger syrup.