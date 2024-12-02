Fried Ice Cream Vs Stir-Fried Ice Cream. What's The Difference?

The history of ice cream is a storied one. From Alexander the Great, who was fond of early variations of the treat when he wasn't busy drinking wine undiluted by water, to Marco Polo bringing an early recipe for sherbet to Italy from Asia, to Häagen-Dazs, ice cream has been with us for thousands of years, and in that time it has evolved. One such development is fried ice cream, which has spawned two major schisms: Fried ice cream and stir-fried ice cream. But what's the difference?

Fried ice cream is basically what it sounds like. A scoop of ice cream is battered and fried in oil. The origins of fried ice cream are hotly — or coldly — debated, though an article from 1898 reports of a Philadelphia store coating a cake of ice cream in pie crust and frying it in boiling lard.

Stir-fried ice cream, also known as rolled ice cream, is a different story entirely. Coming to America via Thailand, this Instagram-ready treat starts with a liquid form of ice cream that, contrary to its name, flash freezes as it hits an ice pan, causing it to solidify and be easily rolled into a delicious scroll of dairy with no need for oil or coating. While stir-fried ice cream has become a popular street food throughout much of Southeast Asia, Kajitsa Premwimol, founder of New York restaurant I-CE-NY, is but one of the innovators to whom its rise to fame and journey to America can be attributed.