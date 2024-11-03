A Slow Cooker Is Your All In One Tool For An Easier Taco Tuesday

After spending so much time preparing the meat, the toppings, the salsa, and condiments, the only thing that could sabotage your perfect taco Tuesday is the tortillas. When cold, tortillas are prone to breaking, dumping your perfectly crafted dinner all over the plate. But one of the best ways to warm store-bought tortillas is with a slow cooker.

Slow cookers work because they fulfill two key functions of warming a tortilla: moisture and extended low heat. All you have to do is wrap them in a slightly damp towel, set them in the cooker with the lid on, and keep it on low. This maintains a consistent, low temperature that keeps the tortillas moist and warm. If you have prepared the filling in a slow cooker and don't want to risk it getting cold, don't worry — the nifty kitchen appliance can handle both. Heat the tortillas first, then set them in a covered pie pan or plate on top of the slow cooker. The radiant heat will keep the tortillas at the right temperature and ready to eat! If you aren't worried about dirtying the pan or plate, you can even place them directly in the slow cooker with the meat.

A slow cooker is remarkable for its ability to maintain a consistent temperature over time. Whether you're using flour or corn tortillas, a slow cooker is one of the best ways to keep them warm while making your next taco Tuesday easy and streamlined.