Is Costco's Kirkland Wildflower Honey Raw Or Processed?

Costco sells tons of affordable brand name items, but its in-house Kirkland Signature label offers high-quality groceries for even cheaper prices, including honey. The company sells two main varieties: Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey and Kirkland Signature Raw Unfiltered Honey.

Costco's wildflower honey is not raw, meaning it's been pasteurized or heated to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Its raw, unfiltered counterpart has not, so it contains natural yeast, vitamins, and minerals that are normally removed during processing. And while the wildflower honey has been passed through a fine filter that removes trace particulates like bee saliva or pollen, Kirkland's Signature Raw Unfiltered Honey has only been strained once for larger objects like chunks of honeycomb.

Furthermore, Kirkland Signature Wildflower honey comes from Argentina. It's bright in color and customers describe its taste as light and refreshing. In contrast, raw, unfiltered honey is darker and has a greater depth of flavor, thanks to all the delicious sediment and yeast that is still present. Costco's version comes from the United States. Though pasteurization can change the larger flavor profile of any honey, the biggest contributor to its taste is the flora that the bees pull nectar from. Given the differences in the native flowers of Argentina and various regions of America, it's no wonder that both of these Kirkland products taste very different.