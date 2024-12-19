Is Costco's Kirkland Wildflower Honey Raw Or Processed?
Costco sells tons of affordable brand name items, but its in-house Kirkland Signature label offers high-quality groceries for even cheaper prices, including honey. The company sells two main varieties: Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey and Kirkland Signature Raw Unfiltered Honey.
Costco's wildflower honey is not raw, meaning it's been pasteurized or heated to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Its raw, unfiltered counterpart has not, so it contains natural yeast, vitamins, and minerals that are normally removed during processing. And while the wildflower honey has been passed through a fine filter that removes trace particulates like bee saliva or pollen, Kirkland's Signature Raw Unfiltered Honey has only been strained once for larger objects like chunks of honeycomb.
Furthermore, Kirkland Signature Wildflower honey comes from Argentina. It's bright in color and customers describe its taste as light and refreshing. In contrast, raw, unfiltered honey is darker and has a greater depth of flavor, thanks to all the delicious sediment and yeast that is still present. Costco's version comes from the United States. Though pasteurization can change the larger flavor profile of any honey, the biggest contributor to its taste is the flora that the bees pull nectar from. Given the differences in the native flowers of Argentina and various regions of America, it's no wonder that both of these Kirkland products taste very different.
How Costco's honeys taste different and when to use them
Raw honey isn't always superior to the processed kind. The stronger flavors of Kirkland's raw, unfiltered honey can either enhance or interfere with other ingredients in your recipes, so it's important to consider how these two products taste.
Argentina is the second largest exporter of honey in the world, and the high quality of its products is often attributed to the unique nectar of native flowers. While there are many varieties, with each flora combination yielding different flavors, Argentinian bees tend to produce honey with distinct umami undertones underneath the typical floral and caramel bouquet. Costco's Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey would be an excellent pairing with savory dishes like roasted and charred meats. If you've developed a taste for this Costco offering, learning how to grill with honey can capitalize on its unique qualities.
Kirkland Raw Unfiltered honey is available from several different U.S. states, depending on where the Costco selling it is located. These include Minnesota, the Northwest, and Washington, so the flavor can vary depending on the label. What doesn't vary is that raw honey is much more "alive," full of flavor-enhancing microorganisms and particulates that make it a more complex ingredient. This makes it a great choice when honey is the star of your dish rather than a seasoning, such as in desserts like sopapillas, tarts, or honey cakes. With all the different Costco options available, it might be time to explore even more unique ways to cook with honey.