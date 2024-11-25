The Simple Rule You Should Always Follow When Cooking With Fresh Herbs

While dried herbs are loved for having a strong and punchy flavor, their fresh counterparts are packed with powerful oils that can add layers of delicate complexity to a recipe. Moreover, a handful of fresh herbs can impart an exquisite fragrance to your dish while also enriching it with bright vibrancy — think chopped cilantro or culantro on top of hot curries, sweet basil garnished on pizzas, and sprigs of earthy parsley in soups and stews. But there is one important rule that you need to follow when using fresh herbs, and that's knowing exactly when to add them to your cooking.

Dried herbs are typically added at the start of cooking so that there is enough time for their flavor to fully bloom. However, that's not the case with fresh ones. There are two types of fresh herbs: soft and woody. Soft herbs like parsley, mint, and basil have tender, edible stems and are packed with moisture, which makes them prone to bruising and oxidizing quickly. These are incredibly delicate herbs with subtle flavors that will disappear when exposed to heat over long cook times, leaving a slight bitterness in their wake.

As a result, fresh herbs should always be added at the very end of the cooking process — either one or two minutes before you take a dish off the heat or right before you serve it. This will ensure that they aren't exposed to excess heat and you get the most out of their nuanced flavors.