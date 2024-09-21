When To Use Parchment Paper Vs Aluminum Foil For Baking
Baking can be a rather complicated process — when it comes to preparing our equipment, we'll take all the help we can get. Many bakers prefer to line their trays before placing their concoctions in the oven to prevent sticking and allow for an easier transfer from pan to plate. However, not all lining materials offer the same benefits. For example, parchment paper and aluminum foil are two kitchen materials often used in similar ways, but deliver very different results when baking.
In order to determine which material we should use for baking, Food Republic received exclusive insights from Matt Pomerantz, the founder of Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish. The New York native has been making hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels in New York City since 2006.
Zucker's has multiple locations across Manhattan and offers nationwide shipping for those a bit further away who still want to experience the magic of an authentic New York City bagel. When it comes to parchment paper versus aluminum foil for lining, Pomerantz favors the non-stick option. He told Food Republic, "If you want to use a surface besides your baking sheet, we recommend using parchment paper since it is a non-stick surface compared to aluminum foil."
Non-stick liner is usually the best option for baking
While both materials offer benefits like easier clean-up, parchment paper and aluminum foil are not interchangeable. Aluminum foil is often used to ensure heat is evenly distributed across the baking sheet in the oven, preventing the need to rotate your pans during baking. However, aluminum foil is not non-stick, which means that the bottom of your baked goods may stick to the foil.
Parchment paper, on the other hand, is a non-stick liner that most bakers favor for its convenience. It's also heat-resistant, but unlike its shiny, silver counterpart, it won't adhere to baked goods as they cook. This keeps the texture and consistency of your pastry intact, and allows for easy removal from the baking sheet or pan. While aluminum foil has many helpful uses that have earned it a place in the kitchen, it's probably best to follow Matt Pomerantz's expert advice and opt for parchment paper when baking.