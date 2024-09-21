When To Use Parchment Paper Vs Aluminum Foil For Baking

Baking can be a rather complicated process — when it comes to preparing our equipment, we'll take all the help we can get. Many bakers prefer to line their trays before placing their concoctions in the oven to prevent sticking and allow for an easier transfer from pan to plate. However, not all lining materials offer the same benefits. For example, parchment paper and aluminum foil are two kitchen materials often used in similar ways, but deliver very different results when baking.

In order to determine which material we should use for baking, Food Republic received exclusive insights from Matt Pomerantz, the founder of Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish. The New York native has been making hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels in New York City since 2006.

Zucker's has multiple locations across Manhattan and offers nationwide shipping for those a bit further away who still want to experience the magic of an authentic New York City bagel. When it comes to parchment paper versus aluminum foil for lining, Pomerantz favors the non-stick option. He told Food Republic, "If you want to use a surface besides your baking sheet, we recommend using parchment paper since it is a non-stick surface compared to aluminum foil."