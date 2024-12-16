How Dry Ice Can Help You Get The Perfect Sear On Meats And Seafood

The perfect sear is all about an extremely hot pan that scorches the exterior of meat before the interior has a chance to cook through. But, to achieve a thicker crust, the secret lies in the opposite direction by utilizing a subzero ingredient.

Sitting at around -109 degrees Fahrenheit, dry ice is a block of frozen carbon dioxide that holds the key to the perfect sear on meats and seafood. When meat comes in contact with dry ice, it begins to freeze at the point of contact, creating a barrier that heat cannot penetrate until the flesh completely thaws. The key to a perfect sear is high heat that cooks the exterior of a protein significantly faster than the interior, creating that lovely flavorful crust that's full of texture and flavor without overcooking the middle of your meat. Since there is a barrier against the heat, the outer layers of meat have plenty of time to develop your desired degree of sear while the barrier melts.

Unlike completely freezing meat in the freezer, dry ice quickly and efficiently lets you control how much of the protein chills, leaving the interior raw but unfrozen. It's a precision tool that requires a bit of know-how, but the process is as simple as it is effective.