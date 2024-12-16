How Dry Ice Can Help You Get The Perfect Sear On Meats And Seafood
The perfect sear is all about an extremely hot pan that scorches the exterior of meat before the interior has a chance to cook through. But, to achieve a thicker crust, the secret lies in the opposite direction by utilizing a subzero ingredient.
Sitting at around -109 degrees Fahrenheit, dry ice is a block of frozen carbon dioxide that holds the key to the perfect sear on meats and seafood. When meat comes in contact with dry ice, it begins to freeze at the point of contact, creating a barrier that heat cannot penetrate until the flesh completely thaws. The key to a perfect sear is high heat that cooks the exterior of a protein significantly faster than the interior, creating that lovely flavorful crust that's full of texture and flavor without overcooking the middle of your meat. Since there is a barrier against the heat, the outer layers of meat have plenty of time to develop your desired degree of sear while the barrier melts.
Unlike completely freezing meat in the freezer, dry ice quickly and efficiently lets you control how much of the protein chills, leaving the interior raw but unfrozen. It's a precision tool that requires a bit of know-how, but the process is as simple as it is effective.
How to cryosear proteins
Partially freezing meat with dry ice before searing it is called cryosearing. As effective as it is, dry ice does have some significant safety requirements to cook with correctly. Dry ice sublimates into carbon dioxide, so it's vital that you only use it when you're working in a well-ventilated area. Additionally, its extreme cold can cause serious harm if exposed skin touches it, so always wear gloves before you begin your cryosear.
Take your protein and lay it over a block of dry ice, using weights to flatten it. To determine if enough of your meat has chilled, poke it with a toothpick to see what parts are hard and which are still soft. While it finishes chilling, avoid the simple mistake that's preventing the perfect sear by preheating the pan. Once it's chilled properly, sear the frozen side until it develops a nice crust and the barrier has melted. Repeat this process with the uncooked side of your meat and you've got a perfect sear!
To finish cooking, either submerge your protein in a sous vide bath or slowly bring up its internal temperature in the oven. If you opt for the oven, steal a trick that bakers use for crispier bread crusts. Lay a sheet pan in the oven as it preheats. Once the oven is ready, throw a handful of ice cubes onto the warmed pan then add the meat, in a separate pan. This ensures there's plenty of moisture, so your protein won't dry out.