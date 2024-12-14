You Only Need 2 Trader Joe's Ingredients For This Easy Appetizer
Trader Joe's makes shopping for snacks and party-friendly appetizers an exciting and one-of-a-kind experience. Even if you have enough sour cream at home to make wildly flavorful two-ingredient dips, why not prepare one more simple and impressive snack with a few TJ's essentials? All you need is a box of TJ's frozen puff pastry sheets and a log of its wild blueberry and vanilla chèvre.
First, thaw the puff pastry for roughly 10 to 15 minutes, and also remove the goat cheese from your refrigerator to soften. When you're ready to get to work, unfold each sheet of the pastry flat against your counter and spread your dough with the softened cheese.
Once your pastry is covered and folded, you can seal the edges by pressing them with a fork, or just your fingers. Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut them into strips before twisting each one. For added visual appeal, consider brushing your twists with egg wash and adding a bit of raw sugar on top, creating a crunchy, caramelized finish. Then, all you need to do is bake your prepared pastries. While dolmas may be the Trader Joe's canned staple to keep on hand for easy appetizers, when you want to level up your snack game with another delicious option, these crispy, cheesy bites should be a go-to.
Alternative ingredients to make delicious puff pastry appetizers
Instead of relying only on TJ's blueberry vanilla goat cheese log, get creative and try other chèvre fillings. According to TikTok, there are simple ways to spot the best cheeses from Trader Joe's: choose varieties with a short, easy-to-read ingredient list. During the winter months, opt for the brand's seasonal goat cheese, which is laced with sweetened dried cranberries. For a more simplified snack, use TJ's honey-infused goat cheese instead.
If you decide to use a more mild cheese, take your pastry twists to the next level by covering your dough with additional fillings or toppings before baking. Include a varied range of TJ's extras, like dried fruit, chocolate, and nuts. After spreading the goat cheese, cover your pastry in chopped pistachios, white chocolate chips, and dried cranberries, or dark chocolate and dried oranges. Just make sure to finely chop these ingredients and press them into the cheese, so twisting your dough isn't a messy job.
Alternatively, for a more savory appetizer, fill your next round of puff pastry with Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese. Sprinkle these tasty twists with flaky salt and fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, and Italian parsley before baking. If you'd like more bulk in the filling itself, try adding crumbled bacon, chopped olives, or Trader Joe's Fire Roasted Red Peppers.