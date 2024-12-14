You Only Need 2 Trader Joe's Ingredients For This Easy Appetizer

Trader Joe's makes shopping for snacks and party-friendly appetizers an exciting and one-of-a-kind experience. Even if you have enough sour cream at home to make wildly flavorful two-ingredient dips, why not prepare one more simple and impressive snack with a few TJ's essentials? All you need is a box of TJ's frozen puff pastry sheets and a log of its wild blueberry and vanilla chèvre.

First, thaw the puff pastry for roughly 10 to 15 minutes, and also remove the goat cheese from your refrigerator to soften. When you're ready to get to work, unfold each sheet of the pastry flat against your counter and spread your dough with the softened cheese.

Once your pastry is covered and folded, you can seal the edges by pressing them with a fork, or just your fingers. Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut them into strips before twisting each one. For added visual appeal, consider brushing your twists with egg wash and adding a bit of raw sugar on top, creating a crunchy, caramelized finish. Then, all you need to do is bake your prepared pastries. While dolmas may be the Trader Joe's canned staple to keep on hand for easy appetizers, when you want to level up your snack game with another delicious option, these crispy, cheesy bites should be a go-to.