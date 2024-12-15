What Is Dacquoise And How Does It Differ From Meringue In Cakes?

Dacquoise is an impressive French dessert, typically made with meringue and whipped cream or buttercream. But the term also refers to a type of crisp and chewy meringue, which is made with nuts — either almonds, hazelnuts, or pistachios.

In their most basic form, meringues are a dessert made by whipping raw egg whites with sugar and using some form of heat to set them. However, meringues also come in a range of different styles depending on where they're from and exactly how they're made; Italian or French meringues are different from Swiss, for example. Depending on how they're prepared and how delicate they are, they can also be used for a vast array of desserts from a showstopping baked Alaska to a comforting lemon meringue pie.

For dacquoise, the nutty meringues are piped into circles, baked, and then assembled into layers sandwiched with cream. The whole process takes several hours since the meringue layers need to dry out so that they become light and crisp. There are also a number of different variations on the dessert, depending on the fillings and flavors used.