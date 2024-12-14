What's The Best Shape Cookie Tin To Pack Your Holiday Treats?

Receiving a thoughtfully made holiday cookie tin is the highlight of the season for some people, but for others, the real fun lies in putting one together. Of course, it is important for the baker to figure out a selection that has the perfect balance of flavors, textures, colors, and shapes, but the more practical aspects are just as important.

Picking the best container for the job ensures that those pretty piping bag Christmas tree cookies and seasonal ginger cranberry cookies all arrive to the recipient unscathed, and a square or rectangular tin is definitely the way to go. The benefits are twofold. First, the shape makes them easier to pack efficiently — squared cookies like shortbread and biscotti fit nicely around the edges, and round cookies can go towards the center.

Second, square or rectangular tins are easier to transport. If you are mailing them, you can find a box that fits fairly snuggly around the container, and fill in any gaps with bubble wrap, packing foam, or crumpled paper. A round tin leaves more empty space in the box, which increases the likelihood that it could slide around during shipping and damage the cookies.