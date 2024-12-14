What's The Best Shape Cookie Tin To Pack Your Holiday Treats?
Receiving a thoughtfully made holiday cookie tin is the highlight of the season for some people, but for others, the real fun lies in putting one together. Of course, it is important for the baker to figure out a selection that has the perfect balance of flavors, textures, colors, and shapes, but the more practical aspects are just as important.
Picking the best container for the job ensures that those pretty piping bag Christmas tree cookies and seasonal ginger cranberry cookies all arrive to the recipient unscathed, and a square or rectangular tin is definitely the way to go. The benefits are twofold. First, the shape makes them easier to pack efficiently — squared cookies like shortbread and biscotti fit nicely around the edges, and round cookies can go towards the center.
Second, square or rectangular tins are easier to transport. If you are mailing them, you can find a box that fits fairly snuggly around the container, and fill in any gaps with bubble wrap, packing foam, or crumpled paper. A round tin leaves more empty space in the box, which increases the likelihood that it could slide around during shipping and damage the cookies.
More tips for packing a cookie tin
In order to pack your cookies well, it is important that there is minimal unfilled space inside the tin and that the cookies themselves are not jostling around too much. Using paper cupcake or muffin liners is a great way to lend some support. Go for white if you prefer a clean look, brown parchment for a more earthy tone, or a cute holiday print for something fun. Arranging the cookies in the liners keeps them from knocking against each other, and it makes the whole array look more organized and attractive in the tin.
Even still, you may find that you have some small gaps between the liners. Crimped and shredded crinkle paper works great to fill in that space, or opt for laying some tissue or parchment paper on the bottom of the tin. Bunch the paper up to create little nooks where you can nestle the filled cupcake liners.
Paper is not the only option for keeping your cookie tin tidy — you can also use more treats! Chocolate-dipped pretzels, store-bought miniature cookies, red and green M&Ms, shards of matcha white chocolate bark, and holiday-themed, individually wrapped chocolate candies can all be arranged in any unfilled space.